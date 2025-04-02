The Young and the Restless recap (April 2, 2025): Lily, Jack, and Phyllis question Aristotle’s true motives

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 2, 2025, Phyllis Summers tried to stop Billy Abbott from making a deal with Aristotle Dumas. After finding nothing on Aristotle’s background, her suspicions grew. She asked Sally Spectra to help convince Billy to walk away. Meanwhile, Jack Abbott grew uneasy and warned Billy about the risks of working with Aristotle.

Lily Winters also became concerned after hearing Aristotle’s name. At the same time, Damian Kane and Nate Hastings confronted Holden Novak over possible false information. Victor Newman’s name came up as a key player in the drama. Elsewhere, Sally confided in Chloe Mitchell about Phyllis’ schemes, but Chloe urged her to take action against Phyllis.

As suspicions grew, Lily pressured Damian to reveal his ties to Aristotle, and Jack worried about Billy’s business choices. With so many characters questioning Aristotle’s motives, it was clear he had a bigger plan for Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Phyllis pressures Sally to intervene in Billy’s deal

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis told Billy that she found nothing on Aristotle, which only made her more suspicious. His ability to stay off the grid suggested he had the power to hide secrets. However, Billy wasn’t ready to back out because Aristotle was private.

When Lily overheard their conversation, she asked for details. Instead of easing her worries, what she learned made her even more concerned. Phyllis, determined to stop Billy from making a mistake, decided to get help.

At Crimson Lights, Sally complained to Chloe about Phyllis causing trouble. Chloe urged her to get rid of Phyllis, but Sally wasn’t sure she wanted to scheme. When Phyllis arrived, she told Sally that Billy was in danger and needed help. Sally hesitated, but Phyllis pushed harder, saying this was about more than business.

Jack and Billy discuss the risks of Aristotle’s deal

At Billy’s place on The Young and the Restless, Jack visited to finalize his investment in Abbott Communications. During their chat, Billy mentioned that Aristotle had offered to make up for what happened to him at Chancellor.

Jack was immediately concerned, especially when Billy said Aristotle was also tied to Lily. Billy assured Jack that Abbott Communications was his priority, but Jack remained doubtful. He signed the papers, though Aristotle’s involvement worried him.

Even Billy questioned Aristotle’s true motives, realizing he might have a bigger plan for Genoa City.

Damian, Nate, and Lily confront Holden Novak

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Damian and Nate met with Holden to talk about recent events. When they accused Holden of spreading false information to hurt Damian’s reputation, he became defensive. Holden insisted he wasn’t responsible and claimed Damian had treated him differently since they arrived in town.

As tensions grew, Victor Newman’s name came up. Lily said Victor’s trusted source had provided the intel, making it more reliable than Damian’s claims.

Determined to get to the truth, Lily pressured Damian for details about his connection to Aristotle. She believed he was hiding something important and refused to let the issue go. Damian, however, was hesitant to reveal Aristotle’s plans, but Lily made it clear that she wasn’t giving up until she had answers.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

