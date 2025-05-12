What role does Zach Tinker play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

Zach Tinker plays Fenmore "Fen" Baldwin on The Young and the Restless. As the son of Michael Baldwin and Lauren Fenmore, Fen has been central to several story arcs, including battles with addiction and career uncertainties. Tinker took over the role in 2018 and quickly earned critical acclaim, even securing a Daytime Emmy nomination for his performance.

Fenmore's character has navigated complex storylines, including a transition from aspiring law student to pursuing a music career, as well as personal challenges like addiction recovery. In 2023, Tinker returned to The Young and the Restless for a special episode celebrating Tracey Bregman's 40th anniversary as Lauren Fenmore.

Fenmore Baldwin is the son of Lauren Baldwin and Michael Baldwin on The Young and the Restless. He had a tumultuous life since his premature birth. Fen was kidnapped shortly after delivery by Sheila Carter but was rescued after Lauren shot Sheila.

In 2012, Fen was sent to Canada due to threats from Sheila's daughter, Daisy. After returning, he began a relationship with Summer Newman. However, tensions arose when Summer bullied Jamie Vernon, and Fen took over the harassment out of jealousy.

He was wrongly accused of pushing Jamie off a rooftop but was later cleared. Fen also struggled after learning about his mother's affair with Carmine Basco, which led him to start using drugs and later suffer an overdose.

He falsely accused Carmine of supplying the drugs. Many similar drug-related incidents followed, and Fen finally entered rehab. Later, he was involved in a murder investigation when Carmine was believed to be dead.

In an interview with Soaps.com on April 30, 2022, Zach Tinker shared his thoughts on the drug addiction storyline:

“I brought it up to the producers at the time, I wanted to delve more into the drug storyline. Fortunately, or unfortunately, a lot of the stuff I did was about singing.”

Michael took the blame and went to prison, prompting Fen to get himself arrested on purpose to help. Fen confessed to the killing while high, but it was eventually revealed that Carmine was alive and in witness protection. Michael recorded Carmine’s confession to exonerate Fen. After being cleared, Fen left The Young and the Restless' Genoa City to explore college options in Arizona.

The life and career of Zach Tinker

Zachary Atticus Tinker, born on May 8, 1994, is an American actor best known for his portrayal of Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless. He earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2019 for his performance.

Tinker stepped into the role in December 2018, replacing Max Ehrich, and reprised it several times through 2023. His other notable roles include Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, as well as appearances in American Horror Story, NCIS: Los Angeles, 13 Reasons Why, and Why Women Kill.

Tinker began acting professionally in 2015 with guest roles in various TV series. In an interview with TV Source Magazine on May 2, 2019, he opened up on his personal journey:

"I’m kind of the black sheep of the family! My dad’s a writer, my brother’s a writer and I initially went to college to pursue writing. I remember that I did a play up in Spokane, Washington in college. It was Tape, a Stephen Belber play and I remember after our first performance I realized it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life."

He continued:

"I had been acting before as a hobby but it really clicked for me after that first performance. I think that week I submitted to transfer out to LMU and I came out here. The rest is pretty much history after that."

In 2022, he joined the main cast of Days of Our Lives and also appeared in Fire Country and 9-1-1.

