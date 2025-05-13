When was Gloria Abbott last seen on The Young and the Restless? A throwback at character’s journey

Gloria Abbott was a fictional character from the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. Gloria's role was initially played by Joan Van Ark. The character was first introduced in 2004. Joan Van Ark portrayed the role until 2005. Later, Judith Chapman took over the role on January 17, 2005.

Gloria's character resurfaced in November 2023 on The Young and the Restless, when her son, Michael Baldwin, had to secure her release from a Singaporean prison. Her character was last seen in December 2023 and again in January 2024, when she was involved in Michael and Lauren's celebration of renewing their vows. Although Gloria had not appeared on the show since then, it was revealed that her character lived in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Gloria Abbott's character

Gloria Abbott was introduced as the mother of Michael Baldwin and Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless. She was the grandmother of Fenmore Baldwin, Bella Fisher, and Miles Fisher.

She first appeared on the soap opera to help her son, Kevin. Gloria got married to John Abbott, but decided to hide the identities of her sons from him because John hated them. When John uncovered the truth, he got furious until Kevin saved his life.

As the show progressed, Gloria returned to Genoa City in 2016 for Christmas. She surprised her family by popping out of a box. She explained to everyone that she had divorced her husband, Jeffrey, and left him at a race track in France.

When Gloria learned that her daughter-in-law, Lauren Fenmore Baldwin, was facing financial difficulties and seeking an investor to save her company, she secretly made a deal with Jack Abbott to sabotage Lauren to help Jack gain back control.

In 2017, Gloria Abbott continued to work with Jack and kept manipulating him and the people around him as she tried to get back some power. Gloria's character resurfaced in August 2021 after not appearing for a while. She spoke to Lauren, convicing her to make her the interim CEO of JCV since Sally had been fired from the position.

She then returned to the town in November 2023, her character appeared for the last time in December 2023 and in January 2024, when she attended Michael Baldwin and Lauren Fenmore's celebration of renewing their vows.

More about Judith Chapman, the actress who played Gloria Abbott on The Young and the Restless

Judith Chapman was born on November 15, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina. Daytime fans may recognize her for her roles as Natalie Bannon Hughes in As the World Turns, Charlotte Greer on Ryan's Hope, Anjelica Deveraux on Days of Our Lives, Ginny Blake Webber on General Hospital, and Sandra Montaigne on One Life to Live.

Apart from playing the role of Gloria Abbott on The Young and the Restless, Chapman has appeared in multiple films and television shows such as The Five of Me, Liz & Dick, Fire on the Amazon, Fantasy Island, Highway to Heaven, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

