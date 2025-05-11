The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 12 to May 16, 2025)

CBS's The Young and the Restless premiered in March 1973 and was created by Lee and William Bell. The show is set in the fictional Genoa City, Wisconsin, and revolves around themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, family feuds, scandals, and drama. The Young and the Restless focuses on the lives of the Newman, Abbott, Chancellor, and Winters families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers reveal that in the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, things will get dramatic in Genoa City. Billy Abbott and Adam Newman will have some friction between them, Audra will end up doing Victor Newman's dirty work, and Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland will have a hard time with each other.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and the Restless from May 12, 2025, to May 16, 2025

1) Billy Abbott and Adam Newman will fight with each other

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, the hostilities between Billy Abbott and Adam Newman will be on the rise, especially since spoilers reveal that Adam might end up doing some of Victor Newman's dirty work. Victor would potentially make Adam use the Newman Media company to try to drag Billy Abbott down, and Billy would retaliate.

Spoilers reveal that anything Adam Newman does against Billy Abbott will end up getting him in trouble with Chelsea Lawson, while Sally Spectra will also not be happy about the proceedings. Sally Spectra and Chelsea Lawson could also end up having a feud with each other while the drama between Abbott Communications and Newman Media grows into something bigger.

2) Audra does dirty work for Victor Newman

Spoilers of the upcoming week's episodes reveal that Kyle Abbott will be extremely angry after finding out that Victor Newman made a move against him. Kyle will be in a vulnerable state of mind, and Audra will end up using this moment to capitalize on trying to help Victor do his dirty work. Victor had wanted to see some sort of progress from Audra before he agreed to give her the funding for Vibrante, so Audra would use this opportunity to get Victor on her side.

Spoilers reveal that Audra could end up fracturing Kyle Abbott's romance with Claire Newman, pleasing Victor Newman, since he never fully approved of their budding relationship. However, things might get difficult for Audra, since Nate Hastings had been suspicious of her arrangement with Victor from the beginning.

3) Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland have a hard time in their marriage

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, Tessa Porter will have a difficult conversation with her wife, Mariah Copeland. Tessa will have doubts regarding something that went wrong on Mariah's business trip earlier. Spoilers reveal that Mariah had ended up cheating on Tessa on her work trip, and she might have to come clean regarding her actions to Tessa after she questions her.

Daniel Romalotti Jr. will be one of Tessa Porter's confidants and will support her through this rough patch in her marriage to Mariah and offer her emotional support.

Fans can watch and stream episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

