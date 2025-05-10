The Young and the Restless preview sees Mariah make a confession, Claire plan a risky party, and Phyllis demand a deal

May 12–16 is looking to be a stressful week for several Genoa City residents on The Young and the Restless. Emotions will run high as alliances are tested, secrets edge closer to the fore, and loyalties are called into question. The weekly preview shows that Mariah Copeland will face a turning point in her life as she struggles with guilt and finally decides to confess.

Claire Grace Newman will not give up on her fate with Kyle Abbott and makes a bold move to potentially change the perception of her family. Meanwhile, Phyllis Summers will not go quietly and will look for a new deal that can put her competitors in serious trouble.

With corporate loyalties wavering and personal borders crumbling, the characters are preparing themselves for a week of reckoning. The melodrama to occur in the future will have ripple effects in more than one direction. Here is what is awaiting us from every direction.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains The Young and the Restless on CBS.

Mariah opens up about her secret on The Young and the Restless

Mariah's odd behavior over the past few days will finally prompt Tessa to call her out in the park. With a growing sense of emotional distance, Tessa will ask whether Mariah is still upset about the Ian Ward affair or if something else is driving them apart.

Assuming she might be the problem, Tessa will suggest therapy as a solution to reconnect the two. But instead of blaming her wife, Mariah will deflect the discussion and take responsibility for the fact that she is the one at fault.

Her confession will take center stage as she begins to reveal the truth about what happened during her vacation. The confession could be a change of direction for their relationship and alter the trajectory of their marriage.

Claire stays on course with her grand plan on The Young and the Restless

Claire is still dedicated to Kyle and has no intentions of letting Victor get in the way of their future happiness together. Following rejection from Victor and, quite unexpectedly, Nikki, she would search for an imaginative solution.

Claire will present the idea of throwing a family get-together, perhaps a birthday party for Nikki, as a means of uniting everyone. She believes that showing the Newmans' unity and maturity might somehow ease Victor's hard line.

However, Victoria and Nikki will express reservations about whether the plan will succeed, considering the depth of Victor's obstinacy. Still, Claire will proceed in the hope that taking the initiative might earn her some brownie points from the family patriarch.

Phyllis pulls a power play on Billy on The Young and the Restless

After being fired from AbbottCom, Phyllis is seeking revenge. She'll go to Victor with an offer to share information that could benefit him, though not before she gets a deal. Phyllis waits for her turn and will reveal nothing until she wants assurance.

With Billy targeted by Victor since the recent business showdowns, this possible alliance may prove risky for both men. Phyllis seems to be riding the wave of outrage from being fired, and if Victor bows to her pressure, she could be right back in the middle of Genoa City's biggest struggle for power.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS.

