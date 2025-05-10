The Young and the Restless weekly update (May 5 to 9, 2025): Claire defies Victor, Lily makes power moves, and Phyllis strikes back

This week on The Young and the Restless in Genoa City was filled with emotional drama, business schemes, and personal confrontations. Claire confronted Victor about her life with Kyle, which resulted in one of the most intense family wars in history.

Lily pushes aggressively to bring Damian into the Winters fold, raising red flags with both Nate and Devon. Phyllis, still reeling from being let go, sought revenge after she crashed Billy and Sally's bash.

In the meantime, Adam and Chelsea struggled over how much they would go to protect their interests, especially with Victor dangling a media pull-out of Billy. Tessa sensed something was deeply wrong with Mariah, and Sharon's frustration only contributed to the mystery.

Audra's story unravels as Nate interrogates her for details about her funding. Diane and Jack tried to soothe family stress while Chloe fought with Chelsea about her career switch on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless weekly update (May 5 to 9, 2025)

Monday, May 5: Phyllis promised payback on The Young and the Restless

Phyllis interrupted Billy and Sally's toast at the GCAC and accused them of toasting her death. She accused Sally of stealing her job and berated Billy for replacing his partners with girlfriends.

Even Billy's attempt to appease her, Phyllis took an oath of vengeance before storming out. At Crimson Lights, she rallied on a double shot of espresso and a smoldering declaration that she wasn't finished. Meanwhile, Claire was hesitant when Kyle suggested they move into Adam's former apartment.

Although surprised he had gone ahead without her, Claire agreed to view the apartment. At Society, Audra welcomed Nate back and reported a rosy update on her progress, until he inquired about Victor's investment. Audra admitted she hadn't secured the investment, and Nate warned her against disregarding red flags.

Tuesday, May 6: Secrets and silence rock Tessa’s world on The Young and the Restless

Tessa also met Sharon at Society, and she got the impression that Sharon was not going to discuss Mariah with her. She suspected Mariah's lack of response was because something serious had happened on her trip, concerning Ian.

Sharon dodged the subject until Daniel showed up and distracted Tessa with a park lesson. There, Tessa complained of her discomfort and admitted Mariah was hiding something.

Meanwhile, Nick taunted Victoria about wedded bliss with Sharon, and that did not sit well. Their conversation grew serious when Sharon showed up wanting to talk about Mariah.

At the Abbott residence, Diane shared her fears of belonging and how she'd tried to make the house her home. Claire, meanwhile, was cautioned by Diane against getting involved with Victor too hastily.

Wednesday, May 7: Lily stuns Damian with a job offer on The Young and the Restless

Lily ran into Damian for breakfast and employed him at Winters, overwhelming him and shifting their dynamic. She admitted she no longer considered him a threat and would like to see him out of Dumas.

Damian was wary and questioned her motivation. At Jabot, Billy informed Jack that he'd gotten rid of Phyllis in favor of Sally. Jack supported Phyllis's firing but wasn't pleased with her replacement.

The brothers battled over the remodeling of Diane's home, which Billy said erased their father's legacy. Jack told him the legacy was in them, not in furnishings. Billy later admitted Dumas was stalling the meeting, and Jack warned him to be careful, especially with Victor watching.

Thursday, May 8: Nate explodes over Lily’s spy plot on The Young and the Restless

Lily dropped the bomb on Devon and Nate; she'd offered Damian a job and planned to have him work as an inside informant for Dumas. Nate was upset that she wanted his brother to be a spy, while Devon was more reserved but curious.

Damian later told Holden about the job offer, and Holden warned him not to get too comfortable in Genoa City. Damian then called Lily to set up a meeting. Chelsea stood up to Adam on Victor's smear campaign at Newman Media.

Adam admitted Victor was desperate to ruin Billy, but Chelsea told Adam to stop it. Billy did not acquiesce to Victor's proposal and demanded to see Dumas in person. Victor then pressured Adam to withdraw from the deal on the apartment with Kyle and Claire.

Friday, May 9: Claire defies Victor and pays the price on The Young and the Restless

Claire visited Victor alone and told him she and Kyle were moving in. Victor lost it, telling Kyle had pulled her away from him and promised to "take care of this." Nikki admired Claire's bravery but wasn't certain if it was love.

Kyle received an earful from Victor at Jabot later and hurried to tell Claire. At the park, Claire and Kyle made a promise to battle on for their relationship, reestablishing their bond.

Elsewhere, Chloe spoke out against Chelsea for abandoning Marchetti and claimed Chelsea had fallen under Adam's spell. Chelsea tried to explain her actions, but Chloe would not hear of it. Victor, in turn, issued an ultimatum to Adam in the form of a threat: get out of selling the apartment or else.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

