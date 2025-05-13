The Young and the Restless recap (May 13, 2025): Phyllis steals Billy’s phone while Victor pressures Adam

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 13, 2025, Phyllis Summers took center stage when she secretly got access to Billy Abbott’s messages with Aristotle Dumas. Her sneaky move could shift the balance of power in Genoa City.

At the same time, tensions grew between Victor and Adam Newman. Adam tried to stay calm for Chelsea Lawson, but Victor’s push to go after Billy made things more stressful.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Lily Winters had a serious talk with Damian Kane. After hearing her risky plan against Dumas, Damian agreed to team up with her.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Phyllis plays dirty and gains leverage

At the Society on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis listened in on Billy and Sally’s talk about Aristotle Dumas. Billy worried about Victor’s next move, while Sally thought she could handle it. Phyllis interrupted, saying she was moving on and had big plans with Daniel.

When Billy and Sally stepped away, Phyllis stole Billy’s phone, checked his texts in the park, and found messages with Dumas. She quickly saved his contact info.

Later, she quietly returned the phone to Billy’s chair and watched from the restroom as he picked it up, never realizing it had been taken.

Victor pressures Adam and disrupts the celebrations

At Newman Media on The Young and the Restless, Adam Newman was stuck between Chelsea and his father, Victor. Chelsea was unsure about working with Adam because of Victor’s strong influence. Adam promised he would stand up to Victor when needed, and after some reassurance, Chelsea agreed to continue with their business plans.

To celebrate, Adam took Chelsea to the GCAC, but their good mood didn’t last long. Victor showed up and pulled Adam aside for a private talk. He told Adam to move forward with a public takedown of Billy, even though Adam preferred a calmer approach. Victor made it clear he didn’t want other options and admitted he had already given Billy an ultimatum, though he didn’t reveal the details.

Victor also brought up Adam’s apartment sale to Claire Newman and Kyle Abbott, saying he hoped the deal had fallen through. When Adam went back to Chelsea, she noticed he seemed troubled. He avoided her questions and said Victor’s plan was just on hold, urging her to enjoy the evening.

Later, Victor joined them at their table and made a toast to welcome Chelsea to Newman Media. He also hinted at a possible engagement between her and Adam, making things even more awkward. Afterward, Victor ran into Phyllis, who surprised him by asking him to have a drink. She teased that she had a proposition to share, which caught Victor’s interest.

Lily and Damian align against Dumas

In the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Damian Kane had an important talk with Lily Winters about their plans at Winters. Lily explained her risky strategy involving Dumas and using a double agent. She admitted it was dangerous but said it was necessary.

Damian listened and agreed to help. He said he would talk to Nate Hastings and explain that he was doing this out of loyalty, not for personal gain. By the end of their chat, Damian was fully committed to Lily’s secret plan, becoming a key part of her mission.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

