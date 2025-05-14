The Young and the Restless recap (May 14, 2025): Phyllis’ bluff fails, Billy defies Victor, and Chelsea grows uneasy

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 14, 2025, Victor and Phyllis clashed over business deals and betrayal. Phyllis tried to use information about Aristotle Dumas to manipulate Victor, but her plan failed. Meanwhile, Billy Abbott faced off with Victor and Adam, dealing with the fallout from a smear campaign against him.

At the GCAC and the jazz lounge, the drama intensified as Phyllis called Dumas' assistant, and Billy felt the pressure. Adam’s role in Victor’s plan became clearer, and Chelsea struggled with the emotional toll of it all.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nate Hastings grew suspicious of Damian Kane and the delay in funding Audra Charles’ venture. As Amy Lewis returned to town, tensions rose between Nate and Damian, hinting that secrets were brewing and no one was safe.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Victor and Phyllis clash over information and power

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis tried to use information about Aristotle Dumas to make a business deal with Victor. She said she had inside knowledge from working with Billy and wanted the deal to include Daniel Romalotti Jr. but Victor saw through her and didn’t believe she had a real plan.

Phyllis claimed there was more to the story, but Victor guessed that Billy was trying to start trouble between him and Dumas. He called her bluff and walked out, leaving Phyllis upset. She then used a number she stole from Billy’s phone to call Dumas’ assistant, Carter, but he refused to connect her with Dumas and hung up, adding to her frustration.

Billy faces Victor’s ultimatum and smear campaign

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Billy ran into Adam, and they argued about the Newman family's smear campaign against him. Later, Chelsea spoke to Billy alone and found out the goal was to ruin his image with Dumas. She urged him to stop fighting, but Billy said Victor and Adam started it, and he wouldn’t back down.

Victor later questioned Billy at the bar, demanding answers about Dumas. Billy stayed quiet, and Victor mocked him. Billy warned that someday Victor would be the one to fall, but Victor wasn’t worried.

Afterward, Victor called Adam and told him to move forward with the smear campaign. Adam agreed, but Chelsea grew emotional, seeing how Victor was pulling the strings again. Adam told her to trust him and let him handle it, though she remained upset.

Nate’s suspicion grows over Damian’s motives

In another part of town on The Young and the Restless, Nate grew more suspicious of Damian, especially with the delay in funding Audra’s new project. Damian brought Amy back from Boston, and her treatment seemed to be going well. While Amy and Audra talked upstairs, Nate told Damian he worried he might be playing both sides.

Damian denied it and said he could be trusted. Despite his doubts, Nate agreed to move forward and welcomed Damian into the company. When Amy and Audra came back downstairs with good news, things seemed to settle for now.

But Nate’s trust issues remained. As the episode ended, tension was still high, and it was clear the power struggles in Genoa City were far from over.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

