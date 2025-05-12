"Auntie Jordan is going to come" — The Young and the Restless fans expect a bold stand against Victor as Claire finds her own voice 

In the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless, Claire Newman faces off with Victor after announcing her plans to move in with Kyle Abbott. Victor immediately shut it down, warning her, Kyle, and even Adam not to pursue the idea. Instead of backing down, Claire chose to stand her ground.

She even suggested throwing a party to win Victor’s approval, but that too didn’t go over well. As the situation escalates, fans are weighing in on what might happen next, many hinting that someone like Jordan might step back into the picture to stir things up. On Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers Facebook page, one viewer posted:

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

The viewer jokes that Jordan might return to confront Victor for interfering with Claire’s life. This suggests a possible twist where someone from Claire’s past could stand up against him.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

Viewers disagree over whether Jordan actually raised Claire. One commenter insists that Jordan was Claire’s guardian, while two others counter, claiming that’s not true.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

The comments reflect confusion or differing interpretations among fans regarding Claire’s backstory and who played a true maternal role in her earlier life before arriving in Genoa City.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

Fans are questioning whether Kyle knows the full truth about Claire’s past actions, specifically regarding Jordan. There’s concern that if Kyle learns she lied or withheld information, their relationship could shift.

Another viewer adds that there are still many secrets left to surface, hinting at more revelations coming that could shake everything up.

Claire stands her ground as Newman's power struggles reach a boiling point in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Claire Newman knew what she was walking into when she went to the Newman Ranch to face Victor. She didn’t take Kyle with her or ask for backup. She walked in alone and told Victor and Nikki that she planned to move in with Kyle Abbott at Adam’s old penthouse. She didn’t try to soften the news or ask for permission. She simply stated her decision and hoped for support.

Victor didn’t give it; he didn’t hold back either. He told Claire he was disappointed and accused Kyle of pulling her away from the family. Claire didn’t fold. She tried to explain that this was her choice, not Kyle’s manipulation. She asked Victor to respect her independence and her right to live her life as she wished. He refused, then stormed out. Claire didn’t chase after him.

After that, Victor went straight to Jabot, where Kyle was talking to Jack. Victor wasted no time and told Kyle to end things with Claire. Kyle pushed back and even asked Victor, “Or what?” That alone was enough to set Victor off. He left a warning on the table and moved on to Adam. Victor’s next move was to shut down the apartment sale. He told Adam not to even think about letting Kyle and Claire live there.

Adam tried to keep it professional, but Victor made it clear this wasn’t about business; it was personal. Adam was forced to reconsider the sale, knowing how far Victor would go. Meanwhile, Claire stayed calm. She decided to try again—not with another confrontation, but by planning a party to bring everyone together. She hoped it would change Victor’s mind. Nikki warned her not to get her hopes up, but Claire moved forward anyway.

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

If that party doesn’t work, Claire might resort to the nuclear option. That means moving into the Abbott mansion with Kyle. Doing so would be a direct challenge to Victor’s authority. It would make it clear she’s choosing Kyle and the Abbotts over him. Victor won’t let that slide.

In The Young and the Restless, Victor views her move as disobedience, while Claire sees it as a stand. If she follows through, Victor could retaliate. Fans are already speculating that he might pull strings to bring back Tara, Harrison’s biological mother, just to disrupt Kyle and Claire’s lives. Claire made her choice. Now she’ll have to deal with the consequences.

