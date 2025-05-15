The Young and the Restless recap (May 15, 2025): Claire hosts a party to win over Victor while Kyle plays with fire

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 15, 2025, Claire Newman felt uneasy after Kyle Abbott told her he planned to get close to Audra Charles for business reasons. Even though he said it was harmless, Claire wasn’t sure. She focused on planning a party to win over Victor and prove her relationship with Kyle was serious.

Kyle wanted to find out if Audra’s new cosmetic product was real. He argued with Audra, faced suspicion from Holden, and got warnings from Jack and Diane. Still, Kyle believed he could handle things and outsmart Audra without going too far.

Meanwhile, Phyllis Summers dealt with being fired by Billy Abbott. She talked to Nick Newman about her hopes of starting a new business with help from Aristotle Dumas. Nick noticed she was struggling and offered comfort, though Phyllis feared things might get worse.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, May 15, 2025

Kyle plots corporate infiltration

At Jabot on The Young and the Restless, Kyle told Jack and Diane about Audra’s new project with Victor and her claim about a miracle cosmetic product. Kyle didn’t believe her, but worried it might be real and dangerous for business.

Jack and Diane warned him to be careful and avoid anything shady. Diane also said it might hurt his relationship with Claire, but Kyle thought he could handle both.

Kyle planned to stay close to Audra and play along to find out the truth. He didn’t want to cross any lines but was ready to shake things up to get answers.

Claire pumps the brakes

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Claire told Victoria and Nikki she was putting off moving in with Kyle. She said it was partly because of Victor, but also because things felt rushed.

To show her commitment, Claire wanted to throw a party to prove to Victor that Kyle had changed. Victoria and Nikki weren’t sure it would work but agreed to help.

After Claire left, Nikki stayed hopeful, while Victoria worried it might make things worse. Later, Claire told Kyle the party was on, and he agreed to wait if it helped win Victor over.

Trouble brews over Audra

Kyle told Claire about Audra’s so-called miracle formula and said he planned to get close to her just to find out if it was real. He promised it was only for business.

Claire thanked him for being honest, but still looked uneasy. Kyle said there was nothing to worry about, but Claire didn’t seem fully convinced.

Elsewhere, Audra had a tense moment with Holden, who thought she still had feelings for Kyle. She denied it and told him to back off. When he touched her face, she pushed him away and ended their friendship.

Phyllis leans on Nick

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis asked Nick to join her after Billy fired her. She acted like everything was fine and mentioned a possible meeting with Aristotle Dumas for funding, but Nick saw she was upset.

When he asked why she didn’t come to him for help, Phyllis said she didn’t want to make things harder between them. Nick, seeing she was struggling, took her for a walk.

At the park, Phyllis admitted she felt like her life was falling apart. Nick tried to comfort her, but she wasn’t sure things would get better. As he hugged her, she looked worried about what was still to come.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

