“So strange, but all OK” — The Young and the Restless star Judith Chapman shuts down false death rumor 

Soap veteran Judith Chapman, best known to fans of daytime soap operas as Gloria Bardwell on The Young and the Restless, was compelled to set the record straight this week after a false death rumor started going around online.

On May 12, 2025, she posted on Facebook, responding to the fake news that reported her having died from a heart attack at home. Chapman assured fans that the rumor was mere internet fiction.

"FAKE NEWS! So strange, but all OK," she said.

The entry came immediately under scrutiny from fans of soap operas and fellow actors, who were relieved and also frustrated that such disinformation had circulated in the first place. Unfortunately, the rumor is part of a pattern of celebrity death hoaxes that have proliferated in recent years.

The detailed hoax sparked backlash among The Young and the Restless fans

What was disconcerting about this incident was the level of detail involved in the imitation obituary. It was not simply saying a death had happened; it provided a detailed and false report of Chapman's alleged death.

This level of detail caused added mayhem, as it momentarily made fans assume the worst. The false report sped rapidly through websites and social media outlets, eliciting emotional reactions before its falseness was revealed.

Chapman's prompt denial helped to blow through the hype. Still, the incident challenged the motivation for engaging in such pranks, a callous manipulation of fans' emotions.

Chapman is not alone, however, as only a few months earlier, her co-star Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott) was forced to respond to another such death rumor on social media that was not true. Such calculated attacks are merely one aspect of a larger trend of digital disinformation.

Though the report was false, it also reminded everyone just how much Judith Chapman and her soap opera character Gloria are loved by The Young and the Restless fans. Some took the opportunity to remark on how much they miss Gloria on television.

More about Judith Chapman, the actress who plays Gloria on The Young and the Restless

Judith Chapman was born on November 15, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina. She was raised by her father, U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Leland C. Shepard Jr.

She trained in theater at Stephens College and apprenticed with the Actors Studio in New York before venturing into television, film, and commercials. She played her first soap role in 1975 as Natalie Bannon Hughes on As the World Turns.

She then busied herself with several roles: Ginny Blake Webber on General Hospital, Sandra Montaigne on One Life to Live, and Anjelica Deveraux on Days of Our Lives.

Chapman played the role of Gloria Fisher Bardwell on The Young and the Restless in 2005, taking the place of Joan Van Ark.. She brought with her a blend of sass, vulnerability, and style to the character that won her long-term fan love.

Along with her soap work, Chapman labored on such programs as Kojak, Magnum, P.I., and Murder, She Wrote, and had cameos in movies 28 Days and The Sweetest Thing. Chapman played First Lady Nancy Reagan in 2021 for the award-winning film King Richard, which attested to her diversity of work.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

