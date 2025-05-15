Who played Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Neil Winters was a central character on The Young and the Restless for nearly three decades, known for his professional ambition, personal struggles, and complex relationships. Neil was portrayed by actor Kristoff St. John, whose performance earned him multiple awards throughout his tenure on the series.

As one of the few prominent African American characters on daytime television during that time, Neil’s presence contributed to broader representation. Kristoff tragically passed away on February 3, 2019, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate with The Young and the Restless fans.

In an interview with People on February 4, 2019, The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden said about Kristoff,

“He was a wonderful actor to work with, he was so damn good and so instinctive as an actor. He had empathy. I think good actors all have empathy. He was just one of the good guys. You didn’t have to say much for him to understand. He was one of the essential pieces that made our show successful."

Kristoff St. John played the role of Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless from 1991 until his death in 2019. He received widespread acclaim for this role, which earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards and ten NAACP Image Awards.

Kristoff began his acting career as a child with roles in Big John, Little John, and Roots: The Next Generations. Before The Young and the Restless, he also starred in Generations and Charlie & Co..

Beyond acting, he co-directed the acclaimed documentary A Man Called God with his father, which received awards at multiple film festivals.

In the interview with People, Eric Braeden said the following about Kristoff's off-screen persona,

“People loved him. Colleagues loved him, the crew loved him, I don’t think a person that he worked with didn’t love Kristoff. He was just a great guy — funny, intelligent [and] always would listen to what anyone had to say about anything.”

Neil Winters' major arcs on The Young and the Restless

Neil Winters, introduced in 1991 on The Young and the Restless, was an executive whose life was marked by passionate relationships, family complexities, and personal struggles.

He was initially entangled in a romantic quadrangle with Dru, Olivia, and Nathan. Neil eventually fell for Dru, marrying her in 1993.

Their marriage was tested when Dru, under the influence of cold medication, unknowingly slept with Neil’s half-brother Malcolm. This resulted in the birth of Lily, whose paternity was concealed for years.

Neil's marriage to Dru faced further strain due to career differences, leading to divorce.

They later reunited and remarried in 2003, adopting Devon Hamilton along the way. After Dru's presumed death in 2007, Neil battled grief and alcoholism.

He later had relationships with Karen Taylor, Tyra Hamilton, and Sofia Dupre, fathering a son, Moses, with Sofia.

In an interview with Soaps.com on July 5, 2019, Victoria Rowell, who played Dru on the show, said the following about Kristoff,

“He was my love interest in a serious of Christmas movies [on UP] and we weren’t done with those. We were always looking forward to the opportunity of doing our next holiday movie together."

She continued:

"He would also share ideas with me and ask me what I thought about something he was writing. He would also show me material he produced and was trying to find distribution for. We not only stayed in touch as colleagues but as friends and confidants.”

