Why are there speculations about Victoria Rowell returning to The Young and the Restless? Details explored 

Victoria Rowell portrayed the recurring character of Drucilla Winters on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. The character was introduced in the year 1990, and in 2007, she died falling off a cliff during a confrontation with Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman. Drucilla's body wasn't found, and she was presumed dead by everyone in Genoa City.

In the recent scenario of The Young and the Restless, fans speculate that Drucilla, who was presumed dead, will return. Fans believe that she has disguised her identity as Aristotle Dumas and will shock everyone. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in American daytime television series history. Set in the fictional city of Genoa, the soap's plot revolves around the complex lives of the show's most significant and powerful families, which may include the Abbotts, the Newmans, the Winters, and a few more.

Disclaimer: This is based on speculations by fans.

Here's everything to know about the character portrayed by Victoria Rowell and the speculations about her possible return on The Young and the Restless

Drucilla Barber Winters is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. The character was introduced in 1990 by actress Victoria Rowell.

Drucilla has been a part of several complicated and twisted story arcs on the soap. Her relationship with her late husband, Neil Winters, has been especially a roller coaster. However, their romance was loved by fans, making them a fan-favourite couple.

Victoria's character, Drucilla, tragically died in 2007, falling off a cliff. When she was all prepared to be Sharon's maid of honor for her upcoming wedding with Jack, Sharon and Phyllis went to the cliff for a photoshoot for their joint business, NVP Retreats. As Phyllis threatened to reveal Sharon's affair with Brad to all of her family and friends, Drucilla tried to snatch her cell phone.

The two struggled to take the phone, and in an attempt to get it, both Sharon and Drucilla fell off the cliff. While Sharon suffered a near-death experience, she was found alive. However, Drucilla wasn't found anywhere, and only her jacket was discovered.

In the current scenario, fans speculate that Drucilla, who is presumed dead, will come back. Fans suspect that Aristotle Dumas, who is helping Damiane and Billy, is none other than Drucilla. Fans of The Young and the Restless speculate that Lilly, who is determined to meet Aristotle Dumas, will be surprised to see Drucilla, her mother, who went missing after falling from the cliff.

As per speculations, Drucilla, who has no memory of her identity or anything, rebuilds her life and comes back to Genoa city to connect the dots from her memory, and she will later remember it all. However, there are no confirmed reports about the character coming back on the soap opera.

Other notable projects of Victoria Rowell

Victoria Rowell is an American actress, screenwriter, director, and producer born in Portland, Maine, on May 10, 1959. Victoria is best known for her portrayal of Drucilla Winters on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless.

She has been a part of other entertainment projects, like Dumb and Dumber, The Rich and the Ruthless, Jacqueline and Jilly, Diagnosis Murder, Water in a Broken Glass, Summer Camp, The Distinguished Gentleman, Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta, and many more.

Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

