Eric Braeden, who is best known to viewers as Victor Newman from The Young and the Restless, previously shared that his cancer diagnosis was “on hold” in February 2024 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and that he continues to feel strong nearly a year after revealing his battle with bladder cancer.

"My cancer diagnosis right now is on hold, as it were, and [I'm] very grateful for very good doctors and very good modern cancer treatment which has improved enormously.”

Following that, on April 14, 2025, he gave an update through a post on Instagram. The caption was short: "Eff cancer! 84 and going!!" The actor is seen standing in sweats and boxing gloves, punching a heavy bag.

The soap opera actor is now 84 years old but remains open about his ordeal, highlighting both the need for medical vigilance and the improvement he's seen since starting treatment in April 2023.

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden's initial diagnosis and treatment journey

Braeden initially reported his diagnosis on a Facebook Live in April 2023. He was experiencing prostate problems after meniscectomy surgery in his knee when physicians found high-grade cancer cells close to his bladder.

He quickly received six weeks of immunotherapy, committed to combating the illness. By August of 2023, Braeden was able to share some good news: his doctors found no cancer cells in his bladder during a follow-up cystoscopy. He publicly referred to himself as "cancer-free" but said that follow-ups were necessary regularly.

In a February 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said the diagnosis was currently "on hold," adding that he was still getting great care and taking advantage of improvements in cancer treatment, which was followed by the Instagram update this year.

Eric Braeden, who plays Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless, spoke about his cancer battle

Braeden has publicly expressed the value of early detection. He urges others, especially men, to have regular check-ups, such as cystoscopies, colonoscopies, and heart examinations. He emphasized the need for routine medical examinations.

"People shouldn't be afraid of it," he said to Entertainment Tonight.

He intends to be a voice to make fans aware and urge them to lead healthy, active lifestyles.

Notably, his work on The Young and the Restless has not suffered. Victor Newman remains at the center of Genoa City's always-there drama, and fans will find a lot more of Braeden coming down the pike, as CBS made a multiyear renewal for the soap through 2028.

Braeden had signed a three-month contract when he first began with the series in 1980. Now, he reflects on the long ride that now exceeds four decades. He attributes his longevity to the challenge of playing convincing characters with the tightly packed work schedule of soap operas.

He recently joined his fictional partner, Nikki, in a commemorative ceremony celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary, a reminder of his lasting impact on The Young and the Restless.

"Don't anticipate the result, don't think way ahead. No, take it step by step," he further told Entertainment Tonight.

Even as he acknowledges the uncertainty that still exists about his health, Braeden is staying centered daily. He advised by passing along the guidance that has helped him through both professional and personal challenges. He mentioned the need to do everything step by step.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

