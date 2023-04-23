Eric Braeden bladder cancer: Health details revealed about the Young and the Restless star as he makes a public announcement about his condition

Eric Braeden, who is well-known for his role as Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless, recently revealed that he is being treated for cancer. In a long Facebook live session, he shared the news with his fans and wellwishers, claiming that his urologist discovered some cancerous cells in his bladder during a routine checkup.

In the 13-minute video, the 82-year-old actor also talked about his prostate issues and knee surgery. He stated that he is currently undergoing immunotherapy sessions; however, he is working simultaneously. Braeden said:

“I’m happy to be able to go to work. That, I enjoy. It distracts me. I love acting. I love knowing that I entertain people. This b*stard ain’t going to get me. I’m going to get it. I’ll be in top form again soon.”

Eric Braeden is a German-born actor who started working in the entertainment industry in 1961. He is well-known for his roles in Mission: Impossible, The Young Rebels, Death Race, and Death Scream.

Eric Braeden talked about the support of his wife during his cancer treatment

In the live session, Braeden talked about his health problems and how his urologist suggested that he should undergo UroLife, a procedure to relieve pressure on the urethra. After getting the procedure done, the doctor noticed some abnormal cancer cells and diagnosed Eric Braeden with cancer.

Braeden also spoke about how he has undergone surgery to remove the cancer cells. However, the doctors once again found some more “high-grade” cancer cells, which are now being treated by immunotherapy. He also talked about how he is “under the weather” and said:

“So that's where I am right now. I'm a little under the weather, but not really much. I've learned now to listen to my body more and not go all out. I'm gonna get it. And I'll be in top form again soon.”

Furthermore, he was all praise for his wife Dale, as he claimed that she was the one to hold him back through these tough days of his life. The actor, undeterred by the diagnosis, is still working on his show, and he gives credit for the same to his wife, who, as per him, has been a constant source of support and strength for him throughout their marriage. The couple got married in 1966 after they met in college.

Eric’s wife is also an actress and is well-known for her role in Holiday in the Sun.

Social media users wish speedy recovery to the Young and the Restless’ star, Eric Braeden

Social media users have been left in a state of shock after learning about Eric Braeden's battle with cancer. The news has sparked an outpouring of love and support from fans of The Young and the Restless, with many taking to social media platforms to express their concerns and pray for the speedy recovery of the iconic actor. Despite the shocking news, fans remain optimistic and are hoping to see Braeden back on his feet soon.

Eric Braeden also promised his fans during the live session that he would keep them updated on the status of his health. At the moment, it is not known how severe the cancer is or how long it will take to cure it.

