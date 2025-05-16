"He was raised by his mom" — The Young and the Restless fans call out writers for forgetting Adam’s true history with Victor

In the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, fans pointed out a writer's mistake. A fan named Nita Turnbloom Jackson started a discussion post on May 15, 2025, stating.

"Oops, writers! You made a mistake. Do you know anything about the characters pasts? Adam was not raised by Victor. They seem to have forgotten about Hope."

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Nita Turnbloom Jackson)

To this, Brenda Burton commented:

"He was raised by his mom"

Comment by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Nita Turnbloom Jackson)

While some fans of The Young and the Restless pointed out the obvious and mentioned that Adam did not know about Victor being his biological father, until Hope's death.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/ @Nita Turnbloom Jackson)

On the other hand, some fans of The Young and the Restless commented that they quickly notice the mistakes made by the writers, and the fact that Adam is nothing like his father, Victor.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Nita Turnbloom Jackson)

Here's what's happening between the father-son duo at the Newmans on The Young and the Restless

On the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the father-son duo has been in a rocky relationship. Adam was raised by his mother, Hope Wilson, and he presumes Cliff (Hope's husband) to be his biological father. However, when Hope was dying, she revealed that Victor is his real biological father and not Cliff.

Upon this shocking revelation, differences grew in the Newman household. Adam always finds it difficult to find his place at the Newman Mansion and their family Business, The Newman Enterprises. Adam's relationship with his siblings, Nick and Victoria has been a rocky one as well. Particularly with Nick, as the two have had several conflicts over the power dynamics at the Newman Enterprise.

In the current scenario of The Young and the Restless, Adam and Victor are in conflict over their contrasting business views. Victor, who has a desperation to take down the Abbotts, is convincing Adam to publicly take down Billy Abbott. However, Adam Newman is against that and decides to not go ahead with Victor's plan. On This has caused some major drama between the two and given rise to new problems.

On the other hand, Adam is trying to stay calm because of Chelsea Lawson. As the two are entangled in a romantic relationship and navigating their lives together, Chelsea, who also finds it difficult to work at the Newman Media, is planning to leave. However, Adam convinced her and reassured her that he is there to support her and stand for her.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

