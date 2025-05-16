The Young and the Restless recap (May 16, 2025): Nick defends Phyllis while Amanda drops a bombshell

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on May 16, 2025, Amanda came back to Genoa City and revealed more about Aristotle Dumas, raising questions instead of answers. At the same time, Nick and Billy had a fiery argument over Phyllis getting fired.

Amanda met with Lily, Devon, and Nate to explain Dumas’ goals. She claimed that he was not a threat, but her vague answers made them wonder if Dumas had a personal connection to Neil Winters. Amanda insisted Dumas admired them, especially Lily, but the group remained cautious.

Elsewhere, Sharon saw Phyllis in a close moment with Nick and grew suspicious, even though everyone acted friendly. Sally helped calm Billy down, but things got tense again when Nick confronted him about Phyllis. Later, Amanda met with Phyllis and shocked her by asking why she was trying to reach Dumas.

The Young and the Restless

recap for the episode aired on Friday, May 16, 2025

Amanda’s mysterious meeting rattles the Winters trio

At the Society on The Young and the Restless, Lily, Devon, and Nate showed up after getting strange texts about a meeting linked to Aristotle Dumas. They thought someone might be getting fired, but Amanda surprised them by showing up instead. She jokingly said she could be Dumas, then admitted he was her boss.

Amanda explained she was hired as Dumas’ lawyer and claimed he was not a threat. She said that he respected the Winters family and believed Neil Winters would be proud of his goals. According to Amanda, Dumas only cared about Chancellor Industries and felt Victor had treated Billy unfairly.

Although Amanda said Dumas meant no harm, her vague answers made the trio uneasy. She praised Lily’s strength through hard times, which made Devon think Dumas might have personal reasons for getting involved. Even though Amanda described Dumas as fair and honest, the group decided to stay alert.

Later, they talked more about using Damian Kane in their plan. Devon was unsure about Amanda’s role, but Lily believed she could help bring Dumas out of hiding.

Phyllis and Sharon’s cold war simmers

At Chancellor Park on The Young and the Restless, Sharon spotted Nick and Phyllis sharing what seemed like an intimate moment. Sharon asked about it, but they said they were just talking about Summer being in Milan. Sharon then brought up their family trip to London and suggested Phyllis visit too, with Daniel, Lucy, and Harrison.

Phyllis joked that Nick should come along. She thanked Nick for his help earlier and left. Sharon, confused, asked what Phyllis meant. Phyllis explained that Nick had supported her after her split from Billy.

Things got awkward when Sharon realized Nick had not told Phyllis about London. Even though they stayed polite, it was clear there was still tension and old rivalry between them.

Sally grounds Billy, but Nick erupts

In the park on The Young and the Restless, Billy complained about Victor and Adam, but Sally told him to touch the grass and let his anger go. Her advice worked, and Billy felt more relaxed. He thanked her for helping him calm down.

Then Nick showed up and blasted Billy for firing Phyllis. He said Billy hurt her when she was already struggling. Phyllis watched from nearby and looked touched by Nick standing up for her. The clash showed Nick’s loyalty and brought back the tension between him and Billy.

Amanda confronts Phyllis

Back at the Society on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis met Amanda after getting a strange text. They hugged and caught up, but Amanda quickly got serious. She asked Phyllis, “Why are you trying to contact Aristotle Dumas?”

Phyllis was shocked, realizing Amanda knew more than she let on. It was clear Amanda was not just in town for work, and Phyllis might be in trouble.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

