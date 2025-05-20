What role does Jason Thompson play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored 

Jason Thompson is a Canadian actor who portrays Billy Abbott on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. The character Billy Abbott was introduced in 1999 by David Tom. Over the years, several actors have portrayed this character, and Jason Thompson stepped into the role in 2016.

The Young and the Restless is a long-running American daytime soap opera that first premiered on CBS in 1973. The soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the wealthy, like the Abbott, Newman, Winters, and Chancellors families.

Set in a fictional city called Genoa, it is famous for its dramatic twists and intense rivalries. The Young and the Restless has captivated audiences for decades with its blend of glamour, intrigue, and emotional storytelling. With over 50 years on air, it remains a cornerstone of daytime television and a cultural icon in American pop culture.

Here's a glance at the storyline of Billy Abbott from The Young and the Restless

Billy Abbott is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Initially played by David Tom in 1999, Billy is the son of John Abbott and Jill Foster Abbott. Billy's character has one of the most dynamic and complex story arcs on The Young and the Restless.

His romantic life has seen some of the weirdest plot twists. His first marriage to Mackenzie got annulled after they discovered that the two were first cousins. Later, he was seen flirting with Jana Hawkes at his father's funeral, which made Jan's boyfriend jealous.

Further, he got involved in a relationship with Chloe Mitchell, which was one of the most significant relationships. What started as a one-night stand ended in a tragedy with losing their daughter, Delia. He was also involved with Victoria Newman, and the two got married; however, due to the challenges in their relationship, they eventually got divorced. Further, he got involved with Phyllis Summers and Chelsea Lawson.

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera, Victor Newman is after Billy Abbott and wants to ruin his public image. He also asked his son, Adam Newman, to help him in his plan via a position at the Newman Media; however, he declined.

Here's everything to know about Jason Thompson from The Young and the Restless

Jason Craig Thompson is a Canadian actor born in St. Albert, Canada, on November 15, 1976. The actor married Paloma Jonas on April 5, 2015, and they have two children, Bowie Banjo Thompson and Rome Coco Thompson. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Patrick Drake on the daytime soap opera General Hospital from 2005 to 2016. The actor has been a part of more than 1100 episodes of General Hospital and General Hospital: Night Shift.

Jason has bagged several Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless. He also won a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series category in 2020, for portraying the character.

Apart from this, the actor has been a part of several other entertainment projects like Flipped, Underdressed, Felicity, Castle, 90210, and many others.

Viewers can catch the latest episodes of the soap opera on the CBS Network.

