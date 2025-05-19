The Young and the Restless recap (May 19, 2025): Amanda shuts down Phyllis while Sally smells trouble, and Damian draws scrutiny

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 19, 2025, Sally Spectra started getting suspicious of Amanda Sinclair after a tense run-in at the GCAC. Amanda seemed secretive about her connection to Aristotle Dumas, making Sally worry it could affect her and Billy’s plans at Abbott Communications.

Phyllis Summers also tried to get Dumas’ support for a new business but hit a wall with Amanda, who refused to help. This made Phyllis even more curious about what Amanda might be hiding. Meanwhile, Damian Kane’s sudden move to Genoa City raised concerns. Devon doubted his new attitude, and Nate quietly watched as Damian got closer to Lily.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, May 19, 2025

Phyllis faces rejection from Amanda

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis talked about her new business plans with Daniel Romalotti Jr. after her split from Billy Abbott. She hoped Amanda would help her get Aristotle Dumas as an investor, but Amanda quickly said no, explaining that Dumas had already decided he didn’t want to work with Phyllis.

Phyllis didn’t give up and tried to change Amanda’s mind, but Amanda said she had already tried to speak up for her, but it didn’t work. When Phyllis offered inside information to help Dumas go after Chancellor-Winters, Amanda turned that down too, saying he already knew. That made Phyllis start to think Amanda was hiding something and trying to keep her out on purpose.

Sally questions Amanda’s intentions

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Billy seemed distracted, making Sally worry he felt bad about pushing Phyllis out of Abbott Communications. She reminded him of the risks she took for their partnership and feared Phyllis might come back. Billy assured Sally their future was solid and all about her. They planned their launch party with a theme that mixed modern and retro ideas.

Their talk was cut short when Amanda stopped by. She said she had met with Devon, Lily, and Nate and revealed she was now Dumas’ attorney. Billy was annoyed that Dumas kept delaying their meetings and felt they were being misled. Amanda didn’t explain much but told Billy to fix things with Jill.

After Amanda left, Sally told Billy she didn’t trust her. Billy agreed that something about Amanda and her role with Dumas seemed off.

Phyllis looks for allies

Alone, Phyllis tried calling Summer, but Summer was too busy to talk. She thought about calling Daniel, but instead sent a message to Nick, saying she might accept his earlier offer to help. Phyllis felt alone and frustrated, not sure who she could count on as she tried to get back on track.

Damian’s arrival sparks concern

At Nate’s place on The Young and the Restless, Damian Kane and Amy Lewis joined Lily, Devon, and Nate for a family get-together. They talked about Damian’s new job and quick move to Genoa City. Devon stayed suspicious and mentioned Amanda, reminding everyone she worked for Dumas. Damian said he didn’t know her, claiming Dumas had many employees.

Devon seemed even more doubtful, especially about how fast Damian had become a “family man.” Later, when Lily and Damian were alone, she told him Devon would come around. Damian asked if she trusted him, and she hesitated before saying she was “getting there.” He looked bothered, but she called it a bad joke.

Meanwhile, Nate quietly watched them from across the room, clearly worried. As he looked at Damian and Lily, it seemed Nate was starting to doubt Damian’s true intentions.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

