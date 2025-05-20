"Perfectly toned!" — The Young and the Restless fans rave over Sally’s jaw-dropping physique and commanding presence

The Young and the Restless is a long-running daytime soap opera that follows the lives, loves, and rivalries of families in Genoa City. Key families include the Newmans and the Abbotts. Themes of the soap opera include romance, betrayal, power, and business. The show mixes drama with personal struggles. The show first aired in 1973 and became one of the most-watched soaps in the U.S.

In the recent scenario of The Young and the Restless, fans of the daytime soap opera are commenting on Sally's appearance on the show. In a discussion post on Facebook, a fan by the name of Ola Rowland Jones wrote:

"Perfectly Tonned."

Comment by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Ruthie Squint Gallegos)

Ola commented on a post posted by Ruthie Squint Gallegos on Facebook on May 16, 2025. Ruthie Squint Gallegos posted a photo of Sally with a perfectly toned/ ribbed body and captioned it with:

"Is anyone else fixed on Sally’s guns?!!!! 💪🏽 She looks amazing."

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Ruthie Squint Gallegos)

On the post, some fans of The Young and the Restless took interest in it and commented that she is a pretty woman. They wrote:

"I believe she's the prettiest on there."

"Sally is beautiful but i like her with Adam. A beautiful couple."

"Beautiful lady."

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Ruthie Squint Gallegos)

On the other hand, some fans of The Young and the Restless commented otherwise; they thought she was looking fat and not toned. They wrote:

"Yes she's gained weight. Read somewherre that she pregnant..but IDK."

"She's definitely gained weight. That's not muscle."

"I thought she looked fat."

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Ruthie Squint Gallegos)

On the other hand, a fan also commented on how boring the storyline of the soap opera is getting:

"Another boring hour today! Same thing over and over every day. We are sick of hearing about Aristotle Dumas!"

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Ruthie Squint Gallegos)

Here's a glance at the character of Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless

Sally Spectra is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, portrayed by Courtney Hope. Sally is also a part of the soap opera's sister show, The Bold and the Beautiful. Sally came to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams in the fashion industry as she wanted to compete with the Forrester family's fashion house, Forrester Creation.

She wanted to revive her fashion house, Spectra Fashions. However, when the building of Spectra Fashion was demolished, it caused Sally significant emotional discomfort and she decided to leave the town.

Sally later arrives at Genoa City (where The Young and the Restless is set). Upon her arrival in Genoa, she walks into the Jabot Cosmetics boardroom meeting to secure a position. Summer was surprised as she wasn't aware, but Jack recognised her because of her popularity. Further, she reveals that she has a meeting with Lauren Fenmore Baldwin, and Jack asks Summer to show Sally the Crimson Lights.

Confused, Summer shows Sally the town, at the Crimson Lights, the two run into Theo Vanderway, who was surprised to see Sally at Genoa. Summer was puzzled; she thought she was the only one who did not know Sally Spectra. Theo revealed that they met in New York while Sally was dating Thomas.

Sally was romantically involved with Adam Newman. However, the two decided to part ways after numerous misunderstandings and complications in their relationship.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

