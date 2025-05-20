The Young and the Restless recap (May 20, 2025): Claire impresses Victor, Victoria makes a bold move, and Audra sparks conflict

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 20, 2025, Victor Newman stayed skeptical as he watched everything going on. He still had doubts about Claire, even though she tried to bond with him over croissants and a birthday party for Nikki. Meanwhile, Victoria made a big decision about her future with Cole, hoping to bring their family closer.

Claire was honest with Victor about her plans with Kyle and asked for his help with the party. He agreed, but he still wasn’t sure about her true motives. At the Society, Kyle and Holden ran into Audra. The mood turned tense as old issues came up. Sharp comments were exchanged, raising more questions about trust and what comes next.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Claire attempts to win Victor’s trust

Claire visited Victor at the new ranch on The Young and the Restless with a chocolate croissant, hoping to ease into a serious talk about moving in with Kyle. Victor didn’t see the point, but Claire told him she’d already asked Kyle to wait. She wanted to be honest and hoped to earn his trust. Claire then asked Victor to help plan Nikki’s birthday party. He agreed but still had doubts about her intentions.

Victoria and Cole take a leap forward

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Cole met up with Nick and Victoria. Nick joked about not seeing him for a while, and Cole said his time in quarantine had been hard, but he felt stronger now. Victoria suggested that Cole move into the tack house with her so they could start living together as a family.

Cole was surprised, thinking their daughter was moving out. Victoria explained that it wasn’t the case yet and reminded him that their daughter wanted them to be happy. She said they belonged together. Cole, moved by her words, said he had missed her and agreed to move in. They shared a sweet kiss, and Victoria promised to support him if his health got worse again.

They also talked about Victor’s problems with Claire and Kyle, saying it felt like old family issues repeating. When Cole stood up, he stumbled a bit but quickly told Victoria he was okay, showing he still wasn’t fully back to normal.

Holden and Kyle bond until Audra intervenes

At the Society on The Young and the Restless, Kyle and Holden had a friendly chat. Kyle praised Holden’s work at Jabot and offered to buy him a drink. Things changed when Audra showed up and saw them together at the bar. She was surprised but quickly started making rude remarks, mostly aimed at Kyle.

Audra called Kyle a waste of her time and said Holden was forgettable. Holden hinted that he and Audra had a past, but Kyle said he didn’t care and had moved on. Audra noticed Kyle seemed more mature and even admitted it. Holden tried to calm things down, saying it would be better if they all got along.

Even with the tension, the moment showed how things were shifting. Kyle stayed calm, showing he had grown. Holden’s comments about his past with Audra made things more mysterious and hinted that there’s more to his story.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

