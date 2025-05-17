The Young and the Restless weekly update (May 12 to 16, 2025): Mariah breaks down, Amanda returns, and Phyllis spirals

It was an emotional rollercoaster in Genoa City this week as The Young and the Restless gave viewers intense character moments and jarring reveals. Mariah's mental health was front and center after a painful encounter with the past left her reeling and emotionally distanced from Tessa.

Ad

Phyllis descended further into desperation, stealing secrets, pushing away allies, and opening up about her deterioration to Nick. In the meantime, Claire and Kyle were derailed in their romance by Victor's impending disapproval, so Claire came up with a desperate scheme.

Chelsea questioned her future with Adam and Newman Media after getting a glimpse of how far Victor would push things in his games of power. Amanda shocked the Winters clan with her return and a bombshell about Dumas that had more questions than answers.

Ad

Trending

Audra and Kyle carried on their exchange of insults, while Billy was the focus of both Victor's and Adam's smear campaign. The week closed with increasing tension between business competitors and personal relationships unraveling at every turn.

Everything that happened from May 12 to 16, 2025, on The Young and the Restless

Monday, May 12: Mariah's trauma re-emerges on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Ad

Tessa found Mariah crying at the park and urged her to confide, but Mariah assured her she was simply exhausted. She eventually confessed that Ian Ward's return had reopened the old wounds; his assaults on her family and Sharon had left lasting psychological scars.

Mariah felt guilty for Ian's hold on her, despite Tessa's efforts to reassure her otherwise. Mariah broke away in tears, leaving Tessa devastated. Daniel unintentionally ran into Tessa and sympathetically remained silent.

Ad

Phyllis put an idea forward to Daniel elsewhere, and he dawdled due to unfinished mourning. Billy and Sally discussed Victor's proposal to step aside for Dumas's intelligence on Society. Phyllis secretly overheard and lingered on The Young and the Restless.

Tuesday, May 13: Phyllis steals intel, Chelsea has second thoughts on The Young and the Restless

Phyllis stole Billy's phone at Society and used it to obtain confidential information about Dumas. She put the phone back without anyone noticing, then plotted her next move.

Ad

Billy told Sally about his strategy of utilizing Victor's paranoia for their benefit, but he promised to get away from the Chancellor. Chelsea questioned why she had decided to work at Newman Media and told Adam not to return to his old ways.

At the GCAC, Victor had bullied Adam into proceeding with a smear campaign against Billy. Adam had done so begrudgingly but had lied about it to Chelsea. At the jazz lounge, Lily had hired Damian as a double agent to spy on Dumas by feigning collaboration with him. Damian had accepted the dangerous mission.

Ad

Ad

Wednesday, May 14: Phyllis gets rejected, Adam takes the bait on The Young and the Restless

Phyllis tried to sell the Dumas info to Victor but couldn't persuade him. Not one to give up, she called Dumas's office number, trying to make herself seem like a force to be dealt with. Adam and Billy got into it publicly at the GCAC. Billy wouldn't give in to the games of Newman.

Victor showed up and mocked Billy before telling Adam to start the smear campaign. Chelsea then questioned Adam about his honesty, sensing something was amiss.

Ad

Meanwhile, Audra and Nate welcomed Amy and Damian home. Damian addressed Nate's concerns over the spy plot and reaffirmed his commitment. Victor awkwardly inquired about the status of Adam and Chelsea's relationship, leaving Chelsea very uneasy.

Thursday, May 15: Phyllis spirals, Claire pivots on The Young and the Restless

Phyllis told Nick that she was lost following Daniel's withdrawal and Billy's release of her. At GCAC, she admitted she was spinning but required a Dumas project to give her direction.

Ad

Nick calmed her down, proposing a walk to help her clear her head. In the park, Phyllis admitted she was drowning emotionally. Simultaneously, elsewhere, Claire told Victoria and Nikki that she and Kyle had reconsidered living together.

Ad

She was going to throw a party in a bid to appease Victor. Nikki was okay with it, but Victoria was not impressed. At Crimson Lights, Kyle and Audra had words over Vibrante. Holden confronted Audra over their past, but she chased him off emphatically.

Friday, May 16: Amanda drops a bombshell on The Young and the Restless

Amanda came back to town as the representative of Aristotle Dumas and asserted that he wasn't a threat to Chancellor-Winters. Devon, Lily, and Nate were suspicious, particularly when Amanda evaded questions about Dumas's true identity.

Ad

She alluded to a personal grudge involving Billy and adoration for Lily, increasing their suspicions. Phyllis continued unraveling emotionally and was again comforted by Nick.

Claire kept making arrangements for her party to impress Victor. At Crimson Lights, Holden roused more trouble for Audra by suggesting romantic tension between Kyle and Audra.

Kyle told Jack and Diane that he intended to taunt Audra to discover Vibrante's secrets. Meanwhile, Nick confronted Billy about dismissing Phyllis, trying to defend her right to support. Amanda later questioned Phyllis about the answers to her new relationship with Dumas.

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More