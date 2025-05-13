"It's like watching paint dry!" — Fans lose patience as The Young and the Restless adds Mariah to its list of stalled storylines

The Young and the Restless is a long-running American soap opera that first aired in 1973. Set in the fictional town of Genoa City, it follows the dramatic lives, romances, and rivalries of the wealthy Newman and Abbott families, along with other residents. The soap opera has been on the air for more than 52 years, making it one of the oldest daytime television shows in America's history.

Ad

In the recent story arc of The Young and the Restless, fans are commenting on a stalled storyline of Mariah Copeland. Mariah, who was a part of a major storyline, has suddenly gone out of the picture. On a discussion post started by a fan, another fan, Tammy Hucks Mishoe, commented on the same.

"For real. It's like watching paint dry!" the fan wrote.

Comment by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Delores Fischer-Jenkins)

Tammy commented on a discussion post started by another fan, Delores Fischer-Jenkins, on May 11.

Ad

Trending

"Not sure what Mariah did but I bet you it will take us two weeks to find out," Delores commented.

The original post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Delores Fischer-Jenkins)

Some fans of The Young and the Restless commented, joking about how long the soap opera will take to resume the storyline.

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Delores Fischer-Jenkins)

On the other hand, some fans of The Young and the Restless conspired about what truth she is hiding from her wife, Tesaa.

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Delores Fischer-Jenkins)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on speculations.

Ad

Here's what Mariah Copeland might be hiding from Tessa on The Young and the Restless

Ad

As seen in the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Mariah was out of Genoa City for a work trip. Her work trip brought some major twisted plotlines that brought her into the center of a twisted storyline. During her trip, she experienced a breakdown while managing her emotions.

She recently faced the cult leader, who was practically like a father figure to her, but later turned out to be a con man, Ian Ward. She found it difficult to manage her emotions and might have done something she shouldn't have. Ian Ward's arrival traumatized Mariah as things from her past flashed back.

Ad

When Tessa suggested that to overcome this trauma, Mariah had to forgive Ian, she got furious. Later, when she came back from her work trip, Tessa apologised. However, things took a turn when Mariah confessed that she should be the one asking for forgiveness and not her. Fans speculate that while she was away from home, she might have found comfort in someone else's arms.

However, they are right to speculate such a situation, as previously, Mariah also had a brief involvement with a girl named Lindsay. Back when Tessa went on a tour with her ex-husband, Tanner, this made Mariah jealous. Even though she had no real intentions of doing anything wrong, she did.

Ad

When Tessa learned about the situation, she was furious and broke things off with Mariah. Anyhow, the couple rekindled and got back together. However, the recent scenario of The Young and the Restless has stirred up some serious situations.

Interested viewers can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More