What role does Camryn Grimes play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

The Young and the Restless is one of the oldest daytime soap operas on American television. The soap first aired in 1973 and was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. This soap opera is set in the fictional city of Genoa and revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families in this city.

The American actress Camryn Grimes portrays Mariah Copeland on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. The character was introduced in 2014 and has been portrayed by Camryn Grimes ever since. Mariah was introduced as the daughter of Ian Ward and Helena, but in reality, she is the biological child of Sharon Collins.

Here's everything to know about Camryn Grimes's character, Mariah Copeland, on The Young and the Restless

The character of Mariah Copeland was introduced in 2014 by actress Camryn Grimes. The character was introduced on the soap opera by Victor Newman to destabilize the mental health of Sharon Newman, who lost her daughter, Cassie. Upon seeing Mariah, Victor was shocked to see the uncanny resemblance between her and Cassie, and he hired her to act like a ghost to haunt Sharon.

Later, it was found out that Mariah was the twin sister of Cassie, who was abducted at birth by Helena, a member of the Path Cult.

Over the years, Mariah has been in several complex story arcs on The Young and the Restless. Her romantic involvements led to a series of troubles and changed the story arc for several characters on the show. When it was revealed that Maiah is the twin daughter of Sharon, who was abducted shortly after her birth.

Mariah went to Sharon and revealed the truth that it was Victor who had hired her, as he did not want Sharon and his son Nick to get any closer. Upon learning Victor's scheme, Nick was furious and removed him from his life.

Later, when Sharon invited Mariah to her place for dinner, the latter revealed that the place she was staying at was where someone had tried to break in and that she did not feel safe. Sharon invited her to stay at her place while staying at the Newman mansion. Mariah developed feelings for Nick and even tried to seduce him. However, this did not result in anything.

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Mariah is married to Tessa Porter, and they just had a daughter together, Aria. However, Tessa and her daughter Aria are missing from Genoa City, and Mariah speculates that Ian Ward might be the man behind this.

Here's an insight into the life of Camryn Grimes

Camryn Grimes is an American actress and producer born on January 7, 1990, in Van Nuys, California. She is a passionate dancer who has performed on stage at the high school level. Apart from playing the character of Mariah Copeland on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, she has been a part of other projects like The Mentalist, Paper Bags, Make it or Break It, NCIS, and many more.

The actress was nominated and won several awards for her performances. She won the Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Mariah. Apart from this, the actress also received an award for an independent film, 2020: A 1917 Parody, at the Vegas Movie Awards and Vancouver Independent Film Festival.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS.

