How many roles has Tracey E. Bergman played on The Young and the Restless? All characters explored 

If you're watching The Young and the Restless, chances are you already know that Tracey E. Bregman has played two characters in the show, as Sarah Smythe and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin—a character she has played since way back in 1983.

In the four ensuing decades, Tracey has infused much grit and compassion into Lauren, turning her from a hot-headed, rebellious teenager into a shrewd businesswoman and cherished matriarch of Genoa City.

However, what's less well known is that Tracey has also adopted a completely different, darker character on the show — a creepy one that stretched her acting skills to the limit. She played the part of Sarah Smythe, a vengeful and sinister doppelgänger with a personal vendetta against Lauren, in 2010.

Between the two polar opposite characters, Tracey has demonstrated her phenomenal range, tackling storylines of passion, suspense, heartbreak and even some outright terrifying moments. Let's get into what makes each of these characters so unforgettable.

Lauren Fenmore Baldwin in The Young and the Restless

Lauren first emerged on the canvas in 1983 as a spunky, in-your-face teenager who never hesitated to cause a little controversy — and especially when it meant going up against Traci Abbott.

The two could not have been less friends; they were sworn enemies, constantly at war over everything, from popularity to the affections of rocker Danny Romalotti. This conflict early on set the foundation for Lauren's forward and assertive nature.

Over the years, Lauren became one of the most dedicated and respected characters of the show. She rose to the top of Fenmore's Department Stores and teamed up with Jabot Cosmetics, emerging as a force to be reckoned with in Genoa City business circles. But it's her private life — and most specifically, her ongoing battle with the evil Sheila Carter — that truly shaped her into a character.

From kidnappings and baby swaps to identity theft and soap rivalry crossovers, Lauren's war with Sheila became daytime TV's most storied feud, spilling over into The Bold and the Beautiful.

Family and love are also a major part of Lauren's life. She wed Michael Baldwin in 2005, and they have a son, Fenmore. Marriage to Michael has seen more than its fair share of drama — Lauren being buried alive, Fenmore's own wild ways — but Lauren's strength and grace have always shone through, making her a fan-favorite.

Sarah Smythe in The Young and the Restless

Then there's Sarah Smythe — a decidedly darker aspect of Tracey's skill. Brought on to the show in 2010, Sarah was Sheila Carter's sister, tormented by grief and revenge after Sheila's death. Seeking to wreak havoc on Lauren, Sarah went to the extreme: she had plastic surgery to appear virtually like Lauren and kidnapped her, assuming her life in a warped game of identity theft.

Sarah's stay on the show was dramatic and frightening. She deceived friends and relatives, manipulated Michael, and came close to ruining Lauren's world from within. Fortunately, Lauren broke free and had an intense and dramatic confrontation with Sarah that resulted in Sarah's death.

Although it was short-lived, Sarah's arc was a highlight, demonstrating Tracey's skill at playing two very different people within the same scenes — and keeping viewers on their toes.

The Young and the Restless: Celebrating 40 Years of Lauren Fenmore

January 2023 saw The Young and the Restless celebrate a gigantic milestone: Tracey's 40th year in the series. It was an emotional tribute to both the actress and the character's amazing journey, from a tough teen to a strong matriarch. It was time for fans to remember how much Lauren and Tracey have contributed to the soap community.

Tracey E. Bregman has brought to life two unforgettable women on The Young and the Restless: Lauren Fenmore Baldwin, an icon of strength, beauty and determination; and Sarah Smythe, a chilling reminder of the darker paths soap operas can tread.

Catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless streaming on CBS.

