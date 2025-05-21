I was disappointed that Michael chose Victor over Lauren on The Young and the Restless—this could break them for good

Having been a long-time viewer of The Young and the Restless, I have always been a fan of Michael and Lauren. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, but throughout all the hardships endured, they have loved and respected each other and have a varied shared history.

Viewers have seen them try and overcome infidelities, personal struggles, as well as outside influences on their relationship. They are, without a doubt, the most real couple on The Young and the Restless. So, imagine my utter disbelief when Michael chose to side with Victor Newman, again, over his wife.

Not only is it infuriating, but let’s be real, when Michael goes and supports Victor, someone who has not only time and again put Lauren in dangerous situations over the years, but has also put all of Michael and hers hard work in jeopardy, how do you think he will regain her favor? Lauren is not just a tool for Victor to use on his agenda. This could easily be the breaking point for Michael and Lauren.

Michael crossed a line this time on The Young and the Restless

Michael’s loyalty to Victor is not new, but he crosses a line this time. Helping Victor launch an attack against Jack and Jabot Cosmetics, without telling Lauren, puts Michael and his marriage at risk. To make matters worse, Lauren is completely blindsided.

This is not just a little misunderstanding. This is about principles, integrity, and priority. Michael knows how close Lauren is to Diane. And he also knows that covert, secretive behavior is akin to betraying the trust a husband and wife share. Therefore, he knowingly keeps her in the dark and launches Victor’s attack anyway.

Watching Lauren confront him at the Club in front of other diners is heartbreaking. You can see the hurt and anger in her body language. She is not just upset about what he has done, but because he cannot see how deeply it affects her as a person.

When she begs him to pull back from the situation, he counters that he cannot. He dismisses her worries by saying he is involved in Victor’s scheme to protect others and himself. But who is he really protecting—Victor, Jack, or himself? Frankly, it feels to me like Michael is already slipping into old habits that reveal who he prioritizes in The Young and the Restless.

Lauren’s patience is running out on The Young and the Restless

One of the many things I have admired about Lauren is her flexibility and patience. She has remained loyal to Michael through legal issues, family dramas, and other challenging decisions on The Young and the Restless.

However, now it feels as if Lauren’s patience is finally running out. I can feel the shift in their relationship dynamic. The kind of tension that lingers and can’t be dissolved by one romantic evening, no matter how wholeheartedly Michael distracts her with his charm and affection.

The distance that has developed is the same concern, the same worry, but has grown heavier over time. By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, the writing is on the wall. Lauren is not only upset, but something has shifted. She is worried. And now with Victor adding to Michael’s already overflowing plate, the stakes have changed.

No one wants to be on the receiving end of Victor, and now that he is demanding things of Michael, the stakes for the latter are higher than ever. If Victor is making ultimatums, Michael is possibly going to have to choose between appeasing Victor and maintaining his marriage. I never thought I would say this, but I’m truly concerned that Michael and Lauren may not be able to come out the other side of The Young and the Restless with their relationship intact.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

