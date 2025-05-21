The Young and the Restless (2025): Full cast list of soap opera

The Young and the Restless debuted in 1973, is one of the US's longest-running and most-watched daytime dramas. It has developed a tradition of emotionally charged material, dramatic plot twists, and a massive ensemble cast of characters that engrosses viewers five days a week.

Ad

The Young and the Restless actors rotate frequently to accommodate the evolving storylines in the fictional town of Port Charles. In 2025, the series' focus remains on the core characters, but with the introduction of some new faces. This helps infuse fresh energy into ancient feuds, romance, and family rivalries.

Regular cast members of The Young and the Restless

1) Eric Braeden as Victor Newman

Ad

Trending

Eric Braeden plays Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless (Image via Getty)

Victor has been played by Eric Braeden since 1980 (meaning he has been on the show longer than anyone in daytime history). As a powerful head of the Newman family and the CEO of Newman Enterprises, Victor has always been at the center of the action in many of both The Young and the Restless's business drama and family drama.

Ad

Victor’s complicated relationship with Jack Abbott has fueled many plotlines from the very beginning. Victor’s tumultuous marriage to Nikki has formed a nearly unbreakable foundation for the show.

2) Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki Newman

Melody Thomas Scott plays Nikki Newman (Image via Getty)

Melody Thomas Scott has played the role of Nikki since 1979, which means longer than four decades, longer than almost anyone else in the business. Once a stripper with a checkered past, Nikki has become one of the most prominent women in Genoa City.

Ad

As the head of physical relations for Newman Media, she manages her hectic work life while trying to keep peace within the Newman family and soothe the family drama. Almost every The Young and the Restless fan knows her troubled history with Victor.

3) Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers

Michelle Stafford plays Phyllis Summer (Image via Getty)

Michelle Stafford is recognized for her strong performances as Phyllis Summers, an ambitious, sly, and multi-dimensional character. She has always been embroiled in dangerous business rivalries, plus steamy love affairs with Nick Newman, Jack Abbott, and others.

Ad

One of the storylines for her in 2025 is her renewed independence after years of embroilment as a co-parent to Summer and tussling over Daniel's personal life in Genoa City.

4) Sharon Case as Sharon Newman

Sharon Case plays Sharon Newman on The Young and the Restless (Image via Getty)

Sharon Case is a The Young And The Restless veteran since 1994, who has guided the character through two of the soap operas' most emotional story arcs. She entered the show as a small town girl transformed into a stylish, counselor and business owner as she now operates Crimson Lights while remaining a stabilizing force in Genoa City.

Ad

In ongoing storylines, Sharon remains engaged in her own love life while guiding and supporting Faith with her college experience, in addition to the emotional turmoil in the lives of residents of Genoa City who rely on her for counsel.

5) Joshua Morrow as Nick Newman

Joshua Morrow plays Nick Newman on The Young and the Restless (Image via Getty)

Nick Newman first appeared in 1994 and has been played by actor Joshua Morrow since 1994. Nick has become one of the flagship characters of the show.

Ad

As the son of Victor and Nikki, Nick is involved with many of the romantic plotlines and storylines for the business and family. Many stories involving Nick have dealt with romance with Sharon and then Phyllis, as well as many of the power struggles within the Newman family.

Nick was first introduced into the show in 1994. Morrow will still be playing Nick in 2025, along with Nick's continuing relationship with Sally, and his continuing role with Newman Enterprises.

Ad

More present cast members on The Young and the Restless

While the above actors form the backbone of The Young and the Restless, the show also boasts an expansive recurring cast. These characters appear regularly and often drive major plotlines, particularly in the Newman, Abbott, and Chancellor families:

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott

as Jack Abbott Amelia Heinle as Victoria Newman

as Victoria Newman Bryton James as Devon Hamilton

as Devon Hamilton Christel Khalil as Lily Winters

as Lily Winters Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland

as Mariah Copeland Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman

as Abby Newman Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

as Sally Spectra Mark Grossman as Adam Newman

as Adam Newman Conner Floyd as Chance Chancellor

as Chance Chancellor Zuleyka Silver as Audra Charles

as Audra Charles Allison Lanier as Summer Newman

as Summer Newman Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott

as Kyle Abbott Rory Gibson as Noah Newman

as Noah Newman Trevor St. John as Tucker McCall

as Tucker McCall Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings

as Nate Hastings Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins

as Diane Jenkins Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott

as Ashley Abbott Jai Rodriguez as a party planner (guest role debut in 2025)

as a party planner (guest role debut in 2025) Billy Flynn (upcoming debut, character details yet to be revealed)

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More