“She sounds totally unstable” — The Young and the Restless fans react as Sharon’s odd behavior and voice spark concern and confusion

The Young and the Restless is one of the long-running American daytime television soap operas that first premiered on March 26, 1973. It is set in the fictional town of Genoa City. Known for its compelling storytelling and ever-evolving characters, The Young and the Restless has captivated audiences for decades, becoming a staple of daytime television and earning numerous Daytime Emmy Awards.

Ad

Fans of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless are being vocal about Sharon Newman's new sassy behaviour. In the recent episodes of the soap opera, fans noticed Sharon's attitude and started discussing it over social media platforms.

On a discussion post started on Facebook, a fan by the name of Mari Murphy commented:

"Why is Sharon talking the way she is? She sounds totally unstoppable and sing songy"

Ad

Trending

Comment by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/ @Toni Andersen Furniss)

The aforementioned comment was a response to a post by another fan by the name Toni Andersen Furniss, who started a discussion post on Facebook on May 17, 2025. Toni wrote:

Ad

"Are Sharon and Phyllis trading personalities? Sharon was being so catty."

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Toni Andersen Furniss)

Other fans of The Young and the Restless started sharing their views on the discussion post, while some fans of the soap opera commented, how weird Sharon's character is getting.

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Toni Andersen Furniss)

On the other hand, some fans of The Young and the Restless pointed out how Sharon felt jealous of Phyllis and Nick growing close:

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Toni Andersen Furniss)

Here's everything to know about Sharon's sassy attitude on The Young and the Restless

Ad

As fans of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless are aware of the rivalry between Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers has been at the centre of several story arcs. It seems as if their already complex relationship is getting more complicated with a new twist.

As seen in the previous episode of the soap opera, which aired on Friday, May 16, 2025. Sharon walked up to Nick and Phyllis while they were sharing a cozy moment, which took Sharon by surprise.

Ad

She very curtly mentioned that they are planning to take a trip to London, and she should come along with Harrison, Daniel, and Lucy.

She humouredly brushed the question off, she later expressed her gratitude to Nick for being there for her. She thanked him for supporting her while her relationship with Billy had ended. This made Sharon not only confused but also jealous of their growing closeness.

Later, Nick was also seen lashing out at Billy for firing Phyllis. Upon witnessing the concern in Nick's eyes for Phyllis, tensions between Billy and Nick escalated.

Ad

More about Phyllis and Nick's past on The Young and the Restless

Ad

The relationship between Phyllis and Nick has been one of the most talked-about relationships on the soap opera. The two faced a lot of challenges, as it started with the tragedy.

It started with the tragic death of Sharon and Nick's daughter, Cassie, passing away. Nick, who was lost, found comfort in the arms of Phyllis, who was married to Jack.

Their extramarital affair led to an unplanned pregnancy that caused a lot of tension between the four: Sharon, Nick, Jack, and Phyllis. Later, Nick married Phyllis and welcomed their daughter, Summer Newman.

Ad

However, their relationship faced many struggles, and the two decided to part ways and co-parent their daughter. In the current scenario, they are just good friends, which may lead to something since they are both unattached at the moment.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More