What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (May 23, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on May 23, 2025, Victor Newman gives Michael Baldwin a serious warning, putting their work relationship at risk. As Michael tries to break away from Victor, he could face not only Victor’s anger but also problems in his marriage to Lauren.

At the same time, Diane Jenkins starts to worry about her son Kyle Abbott and the way he’s acting around Audra Charles. Claire Newman also questions whether Kyle is being honest. Diane fears Kyle may be making more bad choices. This episode will be full of family tension, shaky partnerships, and big changes in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on May 23, 2025

Michael Baldwin follows through with his promise

Earlier this week on The Young and the Restless, Michael Baldwin told Lauren Fenmore that he was finished working for Victor Newman. After years of doing risky and questionable things for Victor, Michael finally reached his breaking point.

In the May 23 episode, he sticks to his word and quits his job at Newman Enterprises. But this decision comes with trouble. Victor doesn’t take it well as he thinks Michael might be turning against him and secretly helping the Abbotts. Even though that’s not true, Victor’s warning could cause problems for Michael both at work and at home.

Lauren questions Michael’s commitment

Lauren has supported Michael through his past dealings with Victor, but this time, she’s not so sure. Even though he promised to quit, Lauren has her doubts. Michael has left Victor before, only to go back. On Friday, her worries grow. She wonders if he’s really done or just taking a break. This puts stress on their relationship and shows how much control Victor still has.

Diane Abbott grows suspicious of Kyle

Diane has been watching her son Kyle closely, especially after seeing him act suspiciously around Audra Charles. On Thursday’s The Young and the Restless, Kyle was getting close to Audra, which upset Claire Newman.

While Claire was clearly annoyed, Diane felt worried in a different way. As Kyle’s mom, she knows he’s made mistakes before and fears he’s getting into more trouble. In the May 23 episode, Diane might finally talk to Kyle or find out what he’s really up to.

Claire Newman draws a line

Claire has been trying to stay out of trouble, but Kyle’s recent actions have made her uncomfortable. She sees through his flirty behavior with Audra and doesn’t hide her disapproval.

Still, Claire isn’t exactly innocent, as she comes from the drama-filled Newman family. Even so, she may feel the need to speak up or warn Diane. In Friday’s episode, Claire struggles with what to say and whom she can trust.

A storm brews under Genoa City’s surface

With Victor feeling betrayed, Michael facing trouble at home, Diane worrying like any mom would, and Claire unsure who to trust, things in Genoa City are about to get even more complicated. Friday’s episode of The Young and the Restless shows how fast trust can fall apart, and how family can help or hurt.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

