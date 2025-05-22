I was disappointed in the Dumas mystery on The Young and the Restless—until Amanda returned and flipped everything on its head

For the past several weeks, the Aristotle Dumas story arc on The Young and the Restless appeared to be stalling. The notion of an enigmatic billionaire pulling strings from afar was fascinating, but the narrative pace felt uneven, and the suspense never materialized in the same way.

There was a lot of buzz around this character from the beginning, but we were left with hints and speculation. We were just left with Dumas's name mentioned and confused, more than intrigued.

I shut down anytime that the characters circled back to that plot line. Another case of build-up and no payoff, or so I thought. Then suddenly, Amanda Sinclair returned, and everything changed. Now, suddenly, the Dumas story was energized, and I was engaged in a way that I hadn't been for weeks with The Young and the Restless.

The dynamics changed with Amanda's reappearance on The Young and the Restless

From the moment Amanda walked into the meeting at Devon's studio with him, Lily, and Nate and essentially said "surprise," the momentum in the room changed. It wasn't just that Devon was startled by her return.

Amanda brought Dumas into the room with her presence and her comment. Devon's eventual statement that Amanda could be Dumas himself was a great misdirection, especially because he verbalized it.

The fact that Amanda promptly clarified that she was merely a representative of Dumas made it even better. Now that mogul Dumas had a real voice speaking on his behalf, Amanda gave him some gravitas.

Her exchanges throughout town only added to the intrigue. From the uncomfortable moment with Billy and Sally (where Billy expressed his annoyance about Dumas's evasion of possible employment) to the unexpectedly candid moments with Phyllis, Amanda was not pulling punches.

Amanda's flat-out dismissal of Phyllis' inkling about an investment with her new business brought some grit to her character while signifying that Dumas is not a benevolent wealthy savior to that purchased purse to dispense ample checks.

One should also remember that Amanda and Phyllis were close once upon a time, this was not simply business, it was both personal and business. Each of these moments added new energy to a story that felt stagnant at worst on The Young and the Restless.

The moment we've all been waiting for on The Young and the Restless

While Amanda's arrival has set many things in motion, the most important moment came in Mishael Morgan's interview with TV Watercooler, where she let two significant tidbits slip. First, she suggested that Amanda was headed to a major event with a lot of Genoa City residents.

Given the timing, it can only be Nikki's birthday party, which we hear will take place at the end of May, and it's the perfect atmosphere for a big moment. However, it was the second item that set everything into motion: Morgan confirmed that she has filmed with Days of Our Lives alum Billy Flynn.

For quite some time, fans have speculated that Flynn will eventually play Aristotle Dumas, and this is almost a confirmation. If this is the case, Flynn will make his grand entrance at Nikki's party and transition this long-regulated storyline into an actual soap moment - a moment worth the wait.

In the end, Amanda's return breathed new life into a story and ignited a story, and it gave it purpose and direction. The slow burn that had no heat now feels like it's leading to something big.

Even though the Dumas mystery didn't exactly deliver a great start, if you use Amanda's scenes and these clues as indicators, we are on the verge of substantial drama on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

