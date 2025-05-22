The Young and the Restless recap (May 22, 2025): Amanda grilled over Dumas' ties while Devon demands a meeting

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 22, 2025, things got heated in Genoa City when Amanda and Abby clashed at Crimson Lights. What started as a friendly chat turned into a tense argument over Amanda’s connection to Aristotle Dumas and his interest in Winters, leaving Abby suspicious and full of questions.

Ad

Devon soon joined the conversation and pushed Amanda for answers. He wondered if Dumas had hired her because of their past and insisted on a meeting with Dumas, Lily, and himself to clear things up.

At GCAC, Lily and Damian spoke about his new job. While he was excited, Lily had second thoughts about their secret plan. Meanwhile, Nate and Audra’s breakfast was interrupted when Kyle and Claire arrived. Claire revealed Audra’s partnership with Victor Newman, raising even more questions.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, May 22, 2025

Amanda and Abby clash at Crimson

Ad

The Young and the Restless episode began with Amanda and Abby running into each other at Crimson Lights. Their talk started out calm but quickly turned tense. Abby wondered why Amanda had returned to town and mentioned her link to Aristotle Dumas. She even suggested Amanda might be seeking revenge for her past with Devon.

Amanda said she wasn’t holding any grudges but admitted Dumas was interested in Winters. When she mentioned he was trying to protect the company, Abby grew more suspicious. Amanda claimed Dumas simply respected the Winters family, but her explanation only raised more questions. The conversation ended in a heated moment, with both women standing their ground.

Ad

Devon demands answers

As things got more tense, Devon walked into Crimson and joined the conversation. He didn’t trust Dumas either and questioned why Amanda was involved. Devon hinted that Dumas hired her because of their past, not by chance. He pushed Amanda to set up a meeting with Dumas, Lily, and Nate. Amanda stayed professional, but Devon’s doubts made the situation more serious.

Ad

Lily’s doubts about Damian’s role

At GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Lily met with Damian to talk about his Winters job offer. Damian was excited and thankful for the deal, but Lily warned him about the risks. She worried that if Dumas found out their real plan, Damian could get hurt. He didn’t seem too concerned and was touched by Lily’s worry.

They also talked about Amanda. Lily asked if Damian had met her, but he hadn’t. They wondered if Amanda’s history with Devon was affecting things. Lily even told Damian to stop spying on Dumas, fearing he might make a dangerous enemy.

Ad

Still, Damian called Dumas and offered to be a spy. But Dumas turned him down, saying he didn’t want that. Damian was unsure what this meant for the job, but Lily said the offer was still good.

Ad

Claire and Kyle stir the pot

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Nate and Audra were having breakfast when Kyle and Claire showed up. The group chatted politely until Claire mentioned that Victor was funding Audra’s new company. This surprised Nate and showed how involved Victor really was.

Kyle wished Audra luck, which shocked her. She thanked Claire for his change in attitude. But once alone, Claire called Kyle out for pretending, as she believed he was planning to hurt Audra’s business. Kyle didn’t deny it, and Claire warned him she didn’t like lies.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nate grew suspicious. He pointed out that Victor backing a rival company didn’t make sense, especially with the money still pending. He asked Audra to come clean, sensing she was hiding something.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More