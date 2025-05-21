"I’ve not trusted them since day one!" — Fans call out Amy and Damian for shady manipulation targeting the Winters clan on The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless is a long-running American soap opera that first aired on March 26, 1973. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show follows the dramatic lives, family rivalries, and romances of residents in the fictional town of Genoa City.

Ad

With twists, love triangles, and family secrets, it’s been a daytime favorite for decades, keeping viewers hooked with its ever-evolving storyline and unforgettable characters.

Regarding the recent story arc on the daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless fans are being vocal about their views on Amy and Damian's true intentions concerning the Winters family. Fans suspect that the duo is planning something mischievous to scam the Winters. One viewer by the name of Peggy Sue Vallery commented under a fan post shared on Facebook, writing,

Ad

Trending

"I’ve not trusted them since day one!!!"

Comments by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Jo Balsamo Wood)

Peggy commented on a discussion post started on a Facebook fan page by a user named Jo Balsamo Wood. On May 20, 2025, Jo wrote,

Ad

"Something seems off with Amy and Damion. Do you think they are scamming the Winters clan? Devon is watching them closely and i think he may be on to something. How did Damion not know Amanda? Also he said something strange to Amy about getting to know her."

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/@Jo Balsamo Wood)

Other fans of The Young and the Restless also took to the post to comment about Amy's supposed scheme. Some fans also suspect that Amy is not sick and she must be faking it. Meanwhile, one viewer believed she was indeed ill.

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Jo Balsamo Wood)

On the other hand, some fans of the soap opera commented that this story arc on The Young and the Restless is "ridiculous" and "boring," expressing that they do not enjoy watching it.

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Jo Balsamo Wood)

Everything to know about the current story arc concerning the Winters family on The Young and the Restless

Ad

In the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, the Winters family had a get-together, joined by Amy Lewis and Damian Kane, and they all discussed the latter coming back to Genoa because of work. Meanwhile, Lily Winters had previously offered Damian a role at her firm after consulting with her brothers.

Damian is currently working for an anonymous billionaire named Aristotle Dumas. Meanwhile, as Amanda is also back in Genoa, Nate mentioned her return at the reunion, to which Damian seemed unaware. He mentioned that he does not know anyone named Amanda. However, fans are suspicious; Damian works with/for Aristotle Dumas, so it is unlikely he does not know about Amanda, Dumas' lawyer.

Ad

Some fans are also questioning if Amy, who returned to Genoa after so long, has really been diagnosed with leukemia. The Young and the Restless viewers suspect that the newly arrived mother-son duo (Amy and Damian) is conspiring against the Winters family because of their newly revealed ties with them, and that Amy is faking her illness to get closer to the Winters and benefit from their wealth.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can catch its latest episodes on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More