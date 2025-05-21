"I’ve not trusted them since day one!" — Fans call out Amy and Damian for shady manipulation targeting the Winters clan on The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless is a long-running American soap opera that first aired on March 26, 1973. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show follows the dramatic lives, family rivalries, and romances of residents in the fictional town of Genoa City.
With twists, love triangles, and family secrets, it’s been a daytime favorite for decades, keeping viewers hooked with its ever-evolving storyline and unforgettable characters.
Regarding the recent story arc on the daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless fans are being vocal about their views on Amy and Damian's true intentions concerning the Winters family. Fans suspect that the duo is planning something mischievous to scam the Winters. One viewer by the name of Peggy Sue Vallery commented under a fan post shared on Facebook, writing,
"I’ve not trusted them since day one!!!"
Peggy commented on a discussion post started on a Facebook fan page by a user named Jo Balsamo Wood. On May 20, 2025, Jo wrote,
"Something seems off with Amy and Damion. Do you think they are scamming the Winters clan? Devon is watching them closely and i think he may be on to something. How did Damion not know Amanda? Also he said something strange to Amy about getting to know her."
Other fans of The Young and the Restless also took to the post to comment about Amy's supposed scheme. Some fans also suspect that Amy is not sick and she must be faking it. Meanwhile, one viewer believed she was indeed ill.
On the other hand, some fans of the soap opera commented that this story arc on The Young and the Restless is "ridiculous" and "boring," expressing that they do not enjoy watching it.
Everything to know about the current story arc concerning the Winters family on The Young and the Restless
In the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, the Winters family had a get-together, joined by Amy Lewis and Damian Kane, and they all discussed the latter coming back to Genoa because of work. Meanwhile, Lily Winters had previously offered Damian a role at her firm after consulting with her brothers.
Damian is currently working for an anonymous billionaire named Aristotle Dumas. Meanwhile, as Amanda is also back in Genoa, Nate mentioned her return at the reunion, to which Damian seemed unaware. He mentioned that he does not know anyone named Amanda. However, fans are suspicious; Damian works with/for Aristotle Dumas, so it is unlikely he does not know about Amanda, Dumas' lawyer.
Some fans are also questioning if Amy, who returned to Genoa after so long, has really been diagnosed with leukemia. The Young and the Restless viewers suspect that the newly arrived mother-son duo (Amy and Damian) is conspiring against the Winters family because of their newly revealed ties with them, and that Amy is faking her illness to get closer to the Winters and benefit from their wealth.
Fans of The Young and the Restless can catch its latest episodes on the CBS Network.