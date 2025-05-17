The Young and the Restless preview sees Claire doubt Kyle’s plan, Abby interrogate Amanda, and Victor surprise Nikki

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will shake things up in relationships, test loyalties, and reveal entrenched suspicions. The weekly preview shows Claire Newman wondering if Kyle Abbott has another scheme brewing that may impact their already troubled relationship.

Amanda Sinclair's return is hinted at as an eyebrow-raiser, especially from Abby, who feels obligated to question Amanda's new alliance for its motives. Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding Aristotle Dumas intensifies as his intrusion into the Winters' business continues to unfold.

Claire will be skating on thin ice when she offers Victor a proposal that may not receive the support she expects. At Crimson Lights, Amanda's return causes tension, with Abby not accepting her reassurances as true.

Elsewhere, Diane will continue to worry about Kyle's judgment, while Audra is forced to defend her motives amid growing scrutiny. All the while, Nikki’s birthday sets the stage for a heartfelt surprise orchestrated by Victor on The Young and the Restless.

Claire slows things down with Kyle on The Young and the Restless

Claire will begin to distance herself from Kyle after she learns more about his intentions concerning Audra. While Kyle believes that he's clever in trying to uncover Audra's business claims as untrue, Claire won't be so sure about this being the best course of action.

She'll voice her fears freely, urging Kyle to change his mind before the situation gets totally out of control. Kyle himself may promise himself he won't do too much and may even deceive Claire that he's dropping the whole plan.

But behind the scenes, Kyle might proceed with his agenda, determined to prove something to himself and perhaps even to Victor. Diane will find herself increasingly concerned about her son's decisions and worry that his pursuit of Audra will bring personal and professional consequences.

Abby confronts Amanda over Dumas on The Young and the Restless

Amanda's surprise return will ring alarm bells for Abby, who visibly squirms at Amanda's association with Aristotle Dumas. When the two of them meet at Crimson Lights, the discussion becomes strained almost instantly.

Abby will ask Amanda to explain her position as attorney for Dumas and dispute her assertions that Dumas wishes to fund Winters instead of breaking it down. Amanda will attempt to keep the conversation objective and businesslike, but Abby will press for explanations of what Dumas has to benefit from all this.

The meeting leaves Amanda on the defensive, as she attempts to uphold client confidentiality while also responding to suspicion from one who is close to the Winters family. Abby's distrust only grows, and Amanda will be forced to defend her client and her motives.

Victor goes all out for Nikki on The Young and the Restless

At the Newman ranch, Victor will orchestrate an exclusive birthday party for Nikki. While Nikki will be moved by his first gesture, Victor will suggest this is merely a starting point.

There are more surprises to follow, as he would like to make her feel special and valued. The romantic night out will be a brief oasis of peace in Victor's otherwise hectic existence, as he continues to manipulate power maneuvers in the background. This act will solidify his relationship with Nikki, even as their children struggle with increasing tensions and split allegiances

More drama brewing on The Young and the Restless

The Dumas storyline will proceed to continue to spread everywhere in Genoa City. Billy will interrogate Amanda early in the week, looking for ammunition against Victor and Dumas. Damian's real motives remain a mystery, but he will take on a new gig that could put him closer to Lily and the Winters family.

Audra, meanwhile, will be protected as her competitors move in on her and Holden begins to doubt her emotional attachment to Kyle. There will be rising tensions between Michael and Lauren as cracks within their marriage emerge, and Michael turns to Victor for advice, only to be given a warning.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

