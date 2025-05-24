The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Abbott tension rise, Audra scheme with Kyle, and Nikki’s party steal the spotlight

Next week on The Young and the Restless, relationships will be tested, allegiances will be changed, and secrets will be exposed. The weekly preview shows that Nikki's birthday party is supposed to be a fun occasion, but expect all kinds of drama, with sparks flying across all three storylines.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Abbott family will be feeling the heat from multiple directions, as old wounds get reopened and new tensions emerge. Traci returns, Ashley reveals her identity, and a potentially explosive conflict threatens to cause trouble for Jack and Diane, who seem to have found some misplaced bliss.

On the Newman end, Victor and Adam will take strategic actions to retaliate against Billy, creating chaos that won't go unnoticed. Amanda is back in a corner, facing Phyllis and Lily, and will need to make some tough decisions that will affect her both legally and personally.

Ad

Trending

Finally, lurking in the background is Audra, who is working on a new possible power move with Kyle, one that might involve more than business on The Young and the Restless.

Abbott family tension is building on The Young and the Restless

The week on The Young and the Restless will start with Traci returning home and assessing all the remodeling changes at the Abbott family estate. Diane will be more than happy to seek Traci's affirmation of her remodel choices, but the reaction she is expecting may not be the one she receives.

Ad

Ad

Traci will be mild with her reaction to the changes, but her true emotions may not be apparent until Ashley takes the opportunity to visit. Diane will only grow more uncomfortable when Ashley shares their unexpected family news with Jack, as he is unpacking all the emotional upheaval and dynamics.

Meanwhile, Billy wrestles with himself, especially in regards to Phyllis. He will tell Sally that he is now focused on their future, but guilt and tension remain. He still has Victor and Adam breathing down his neck.

Ad

Jack plans an out-of-the-blue honeymoon trip with Diane. This will let the Abbott estate and family dynamic be legitimately in play and available for even more emotional upheaval. Maneuverings within, and impacts from outside challenges, will also come into focus on The Young and the Restless.

Audra and Kyle get into a dangerous game on The Young and the Restless

Kyle will once again be pulled under Audra's gravitational pull, against his will and Claire's interest. Audra will send Kyle an enigmatic message that ends up luring him in for drinks to discuss a proposal likely to be enticing and full of leverage.

Ad

She may suggest a collaboration that involves exposing Victor or using his manipulation to Audra and Kyle's advantage. Kyle will listen to Audra, but he will be wary. He will tell Audra and let her know he knows her games, but whether he can resist the seductive temptation will remain a question mark.

Audra, working stealthily with some support from Victor, could be more strategically situated than Claire realizes. She could be preparing for an even bigger play, perhaps pitching her startup to be acquired by Jabot.

Ad

Diane will notice the red flags and feel compelled to warn Kyle, but he will continue to simply brush off her concerns. However, with Claire keeping an eye on Audra and with Nate growing increasingly suspicious of Audra's duplicity, Kyle could soon find himself in a triangle that may cause the fuse to tie.

Ad

Amanda faces pressure from all directions on The Young and the Restless

Amanda will find herself in an uncomfortable position when Phyllis puts her in a professional bind. Bandaged and bruised from Dumas’ rejection, Phyllis will ask Amanda for legal or financial advice about her new venture with Daniel.

Professional and pair-bonding ethics will force Amanda to think carefully about whether or not to move forward with Phyllis’ request for assistance. However, her predicament will get much worse when Lilly confronts Amanda directly. She will demand answers and possibly accuse her of meddling in Chancellor-Winters' business.

Ad

With conflicting loyalties and intense scrutiny, Amanda must assess whether she will protect herself or step into the fire. Her usual level-headedness may begin to unravel under the pressure, especially if the Winters family continues to see her as a deterrent rather than an ally.

All eyes are on Nikki’s party on The Young and the Restless

Victor and Claire will proceed with the plans for Nikki's birthday party. However, it will be Victoria who will dominate by consulting the event planner, Pietro, to create an event that stands apart.

Ad

Ad

What begins as a celebration of Nikki's strength and grace is sure to degenerate into one of the craziest evenings in Genoa City in The Young and the Restless. With several guests holding secrets and grudges, it will be anything but smooth sailing.

This event may catch up with Audra and Kyle's awkward conversation, Michael's recent exit from Newman, and Dumas' oblique message to Genoa City. If Dumas chooses this moment to show up in the flesh or ramp up his actions against Chancellor-Winters, Nikki's party could open an all-new front in Genoa City.

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More