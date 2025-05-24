"That's 3 generations of women in his family" — The Young and the Restless fans debate over Victor’s locket gift and missing Newmans

The Young and the Restless is a long-running American daytime soap opera that first aired in 1973. Set in the fictional Genoa City, it follows the lives, loves, rivalries, and scandals of powerful families like the Newmans and Abbotts. Known for its dramatic twists and emotional storytelling, it remains a staple of daytime television and a fan favorite for decades.

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, which aired on May 21, 2025. Nikki celebrated her birthday, and her husband, Victor, gifted her a locket with a photo of Victoria, their daughter, and Claire, their long-lost granddaughter.

Fans of the soap opera are being vocal about their views on the fact that how come only the locket has a photo of Victoria and Claire, and not Claire's other children. On a Facebook discussion post that remarked it was wrong, a fan by the name of Cecilia Myers commented,

"Wrong? How could it be wrong?? That's 3 generations of women in his family. You don't have any of those?? It's a beautiful heartfelt gift."

Comments by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Michelle Mary Jones)

Cecilia Myers commented on a discussion post started by another fan on Facebook named Michelle Mary Jones. Michelle Mary Jones started a discussion post on Facebook on May 22, 2025, which stated,

"I thought the locket with Victoria’s and Claire’s photo was wrong to give. What about Katie, Johnny and Reid? They don’t count anymore? They are Victoria’s children too except the Newman’s don’t have enough money to send Reid a plane ticket!"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Michelle Mary Jones)

Many fans of The Young and the Restless took interest in the post and commented on their views of not including other Newman kids in the locket. They commented,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Michelle Mary Jones)

While some fans wrote that it would be very difficult to put the entire Newman family in one little locket, in their opinion, it was just a locket, and they believed it to be a nice gesture. They wrote,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Michelle Mary Jones)

On the other hand, some fans of The Young and the Restless commented how they still do not like Claire, and how she has become Victor's main focus on the soap opera. They also believe it is lazy on the writer's part. They wrote,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Michelle Mary Jones)

Here's everything to know about Nikki's surprise birthday party on The Young and the Restless

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera, fans were delighted when the show's most beloved couple shared a heartwarming moment. Victor surprised Nikki with an early birthday celebration, beautifully organized by Claire at the iconic Newman Ranch. During the celebration, Victor gifted Nikki a special locket featuring a three-generation photo of Nikki as the grandmother, Victoria as the mother, and Claire as the daughter.

At the Newman Ranch, Nikki and Victor talked about Kyle and Claire’s relationship and were glad to see them taking it slow. Kyle and Claire had planned to move in together, but put it on hold. One reason was Kyle’s ex-wife, Summer, who now lives in Paris. She asked Kyle to tell their son, Harrison, about the move while she was there, and he agreed.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

