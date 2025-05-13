"Clair is just following suit" — The Young and the Restless fans defend Clair’s relationship choices as a continuation of Newman-Abbott ties

The daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, first aired on March 26, 1973, on the CBS Network. It is one of the oldest and longest-running daytime television series. The Young and the Restless is set in a fictional city called Genoa, and the storyline revolves around the complex lives of the residents of Genoa.

In the recent story arc of The Young and the Restless, the fans of the soap opera made a notable point, while Victor plans to separate Claire and Kyle from each other. A fan by the name of Deb Brown started a discussion post on Facebook on May 11, 2025, stating,

"Victoria married an Abbott, Nikki married an Abbott, Victor married an Abbott…..Clair is just following suit. Leave her alone!"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Deb Brown)

Deb pointed out that no one should have any objections if Claire is dating a Newman, as she is simply following the steps of Victoria and Nikki, her mother and grandmother, respectively.

While some fans of The Young and the Restless are tired of Victor's anger and hatred towards the Abbott family. A fan also pointed out that if he is alive today, it is because of the Abbotts only, as Traci Abbott decided to donate her daughter's heart after a fatal accident that caused Colleen's death.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Deb Brown)

On the other hand, some fans of The Young and the Restless criticise the current plot dynamics and wish they would change.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Deb Brown)

Here's an insight into the current drama of the Abbott-Neman Family on The Young and the Restless

The soap opera's fans know that the show's main plotline revolves around the generational rivalries of the two most significant and influential families, the Newmans and the Abbotts. However, with family rivalries come great love stories, like the one that is currently blooming. Despite Victor's wishes, Claire (Victor's granddaughter) started dating Kyle Newman.

Kyle was also previously married to Summer Newman (also the granddaughter of Victor). Summer is the biological daughter of Nick Newman and Summer Phyllis. Together, they also share the custody of Harrison Abbott, Kyle's son, with Tara Locke.

The two families have been in a rivalry for a long time. The fan, who pointed out that Claire is following the suit. Victoria Newman, Claire's biological mother, married an Abbott despite their family tension. Victoria married Billy Abbott, and their relationship started with enmity but slowly transformed into love. They also have a daughter, Katie Abbott, and an adopted son, Johnny, the biological son of Billy and Chelsea Lawson.

As for Nikki Newman, Claire's grandmother, she was also involved with the Abbotts and was married to Jack Abbott, their marriage was brief but tumultuous. The relationship between Nack (Nikki + Jack) was short-lived, as she was not over and deeply connected to her ex-husband, Victor Newman.

Fans of the Daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

