How Summer Newman could have ruined Kyle and Claire’s move-in plan on The Young and the Restless, explained

The Young and the Restless is one of the oldest and longest-running daytime television series in the USA. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell in 1973 for the CBS Network, the show is set in the fictional city of Genoa and revolves around the complex lives of its most powerful and influential families.

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the new couple, Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman, is eager to move in together.

However, when Kyle told this to Summer Newman, his ex-wife and the mother of their son, Harrison Abbott, she asked him to reveal this information to Harrison after she returned from her work trip to Europe. Summer is Claire's cousin, and Victor, Claire's maternal grandfather, denied Claire's romantic involvement with Kyle.

Fans of The Young and the Restless speculate that Summer asking Kyle to reveal the move-in plan to their son Harrison is a plot to keep the couple apart. Summer's indefinite departure from Genoa City, without any assurance of her return, leads fans to believe that this was her plan to sabotage their significant move-in strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations.

Here's everything to know about the current scenario between Summer, Claire, and Kyle on The Young and the Restless

Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman got married, defying their generational family rivalries, and she decided to be Harrison Abbott's adoptive mother. However, due to differences in their marriage, the two grew apart and decided to end their marriage. Kyle and Summer had hired Claire to work for them as Harrison's nanny. During their separation, Kyle discussed his issues with Claire; he also discussed the challenges he faced at Jabot, which brought them together.

In the current scenario of The Young and the Restless, Kyle is romantically involved with Claire, and the two are looking forward to moving in together. Kyle is ready to move out of the newly renovated Abbott Mansion, and Claire is eager to move out of the small house with Victoria and Cole (her parents). The two are looking for a place to move in together.

As seen in the previous episodes, Summer has decided to leave Genoa City, move to Europe for business reasons, and give up her current position at Marchetti, Phyllis' fashion label. She went to the Abbotts to bid her son Harrison goodbye, when Kyle tells her about his plan to move in with Claire. Upon learning about their plan to move in, she asked Kyle to break this news to their son only after her return, which she would appreciate.

Kyle respected her decision to tell Harisson about their move-in when she comes back. However, fans of The Young and the Restless conspire that this move by Summer is a plan to keep the couple apart. As there is no definite date or timeline for her return to Genoa City, fans believe that she deliberately doesn't want them to live together, so her request might be a trick to keep them apart for a longer period of time.

Summer Newman's departure from Genoa City may also impact other residents.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

