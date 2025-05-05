How could Summer Newman’s exit impact the other characters on The Young and the Restless? Possible storylines explored

Summer Newman's exit from The Young and the Restless was an unprecedented surprise for fans, as her story arc did not previously predict such a move. After actor Allison Lanier announced her departure from the show on her X.com account on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, her story arc rushed to a sudden, and impossible situation, needing Summer to leave for Europe on short notice.

Ad

Meanwhile, the previous episodes of The Young and the Restless saw Victor activating all his options to attack the Abbotts. His deal with Audra to derail Kyle's romance with his granddaughter was also set in motion. However, Nikki warned Claire about her grandfather's association with Audra. Claire promptly informed her beau to stay alert.

On the other hand, the Abbotts moved into the renovated mansion. While Jack praised his wife's efforts, Billy criticized every change. Meanwhile, Billy fired Phyllis and asked Sally to take up Phyllis's role in his company. On the other side, Adam offered Chelsea the COO's position at Newman Media.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Nick and Sharon returned from London. While Nick learned about the changes in Newman Enterprises and all its sister companies, Sharon discovered that Mariah had a traumatic experience.

The long-running CBS daily soap will continue to present the underhanded business feuds, and emotional familial dynamics of Genoa City residents in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Where is Summer, as per the storyline?

Ad

Summer Newman left Genoa City for Milan, Europe, due to a business need. While her departure was sudden, the reason seemed pressing enough. As fans know, Summer runs the fashion company, Marcheti Z, with her friends, Sally and Chelsea, both designers.

On Thursday's episode, dated May 1, 2025, fans saw Summer and Sally waiting for Chelsea. While they had no inkling about what the latter called them for, Summer praised her team for their talent and hard work. However, Chelsea arrived to inform that she planned to take up a new job offer.

Ad

While she expected Sally to fill in for her, the latter disclosed having a job possibility as well. As Summer was taken aback by the double onslaught, her friends revealed their plans to join their boyfriends' companies. Although Summer was upset at losing her lead designers together, she encouraged her friends to go ahead with their plans.

Friday's episode, dated May 2, 2025, found Summer reaching out to her mother to inform her about her next move. She decided to leave for Milan to employ a new designer for her company. She then went to the Abbotts' house to meet Harrison and tell him about her travel plan.

Ad

Ad

She further asked Kyle to postpone informing Harrison about his moving-in plans till she returned. This leaves hope for fans that Summer will soon return from her trip. However, actor Allison Lanier announced that she exited the show with no plans of resuming her role.

Also Read: The Young and the Restless weekly update (April 28 to May 2, 2025): Claire hits pause, Phyllis spirals, Cole faces a medical crisis, and Summer leaves

The Young and the Restless: What may happen to Summer's future story arc?

As mentioned before, Summer Newman plans to return after completing her mission. However, she may not find anyone soon and may need to extend her stay. Alternatively, she may come across an unprecedented situation, such as an accident, a plane crash, or any ailment.

Ad

In such a situation, she may be presumed dead to return alive later. On the other hand, she may end up in a coma till Allison Lanier returns, or a recast may be brought in to resume the story arc.

The Young and the Restless: How will Summer's departure affect other storylines?

As already mentioned, Summer asked Kyle to wait for her return before informing their son about his plans with Claire. As such, Kyle will be in a delicate position if he moves in but stays secretive with his son. However, since Claire will be taken up with Cole's health, this situation will get delayed anyway.

Ad

Ad

Harrison may miss his mother and will eagerly wait for her return. However, if he finds Claire close at hand more often, he will get closer to her and may soon stop missing Summer.

On the other hand, Phyllis will miss her immensely. She needs her particularly now, when she lost her own job prospects while unable to patch things up with Daniel. As the past week showed, Phyllis is unable to give Daniel the freedom to choose his own healing. She may continue to henpeck him, leaving him distraught. As such, Daniel will also miss Summer's support to keep his mother off his back.

Ad

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea will start doubting her decision to join Adam's company. As Nick pointed out, she loves designing, and she may start to miss her designing days.

Moreover, as The Young and the Restless fans know, Newman Media has a competitor in Abbott Communications. Since this will pit Chelsea against her friend and former colleague, Sally, both women may regret their decisions. Whether they reconsider their moves and plan to rejoin Marcheti Z, bringing Summer back, remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from May 5 to 9, 2025

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out if Summer returns to town anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More