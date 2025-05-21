The Young and the Restless recap (May 21, 2025): Victor, Jack, and Michael pull off romantic surprises

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 21, 2025, three of Genoa City’s most beloved couples shared romantic moments and looked toward the future. Victor surprised Nikki with an early birthday celebration at the ranch. They enjoyed wine, talked about the past, and discussed Claire and Kyle’s growing relationship.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack created a romantic evening to thank Diane for her work on the house. Meanwhile, Michael took Lauren to the GCAC jazz lounge, where he made a surprising choice about his future.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Victor honors Nikki with love and legacy

Victor on The Young and the Restless went all out to celebrate Nikki’s birthday early. He set up wine and snacks at the Newman Ranch for a quiet evening. They toasted to their long history, shared a dance, and talked about their life together.

Victor gave Nikki a locket with a photo of her, Victoria, and Claire. However, Summer wasn’t in it, making the viewers wonder the reason behind it.

They also talked about Claire and Kyle’s relationship. Victor was glad they didn’t rush into living together, and Nikki agreed. She supported their slow approach and said even her relationship with Victor wasn’t expected but lasted.

Jack’s romantic tribute to Diane’s efforts

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Jack turned their home into a romantic setting to thank Diane for all her work on the renovations. With candles and a quiet atmosphere, he let her know how much he appreciated her efforts and how they brought fresh energy to the house.

Diane worried about Ashley and Traci returning next week and possibly reacting like Billy did. She feared they would hate the changes and accuse her of wiping out John Abbott’s memory. Jack calmed her by saying he had already talked to Billy, who planned to apologize for his rude comments.

Jack reminded Diane that John’s memory lived in their hearts, not in the house decor. He told her she was his favorite Abbott, which touched her deeply. To end the evening, Jack suggested a honeymoon trip, and the couple happily talked about where to go.

Michael’s bold decision for love

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Michael planned a special night to surprise Lauren. He rented out the jazz lounge, made the drinks himself, and hired a pianist to play live music. The setting was romantic, with dancing and deep conversation.

Lauren enjoyed the gesture but questioned Michael’s reason for it. She worried he was trying to make up for the risky jobs he had been doing for Victor. His work with Victor had caused tension in their marriage before.

Michael admitted she was right to be concerned. He talked about all the questionable things he had done for Victor, then revealed he had quit working for him. He said he was choosing Lauren over Victor once and for all.

Lauren was shocked but cautious, remembering other times Michael had said the same. Michael promised it was different now and that their relationship came first. The night ended with them dancing closely, hopeful for a peaceful future together.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount.

