Who plays Diane Jenkins on The Young and the Restless? Everthing you need to know about the cast behind the character

Diane Jenkins is a character on The Young and the Restless, recognized for her dramatic storylines and complex relationships. Over the years, the role has been portrayed by multiple actresses, each bringing their own interpretation to the character.

Ad

The role was first introduced in 1982 with Alex Donnelley, who played Diane on and off until 2001. Susan Walters then took over in 2001 and portrayed the character until 2004. Maura West briefly played Diane from 2010 to 2011 during a storyline that ended with the character’s apparent death. Walters returned in 2022 for a dramatic revival.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on March 28, 2024, Walters commented on her character's personality on The Young and the Restless,

Ad

Trending

“Well, I think it’s always nice to play well-rounded characters, so she’s not just an evil person. By this point, you clearly have seen that Diane has a lot of heart. Even though she has the potential for causing a lot of problems, because that was her, you can also see that she’s put her money where her mouth is and really does love her son and love Jack. That, as an actor, gives you a lot to play and then their actions really affect you more.”

Ad

Susan Walters plays Diane Jenkins on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Susan Walters is an American actress best known to daytime audiences for her portrayal of Diane Jenkins on The Young and the Restless. She first assumed the role in 2001. After a brief return in 2010, Walters made a surprising comeback in 2022.

In the Soap Opera Digest interview on March 28, 2024, Walters commented on the future of her character on The Young and the Restless,

“Well, I’m just kind of trusting the process. The storylines ebb and flow, and everyone thinks happy couples are boring couples. But I think it’s really important for Diane and Jack to have a solid relationship because what comes next matters more.”

Ad

Born in Maryland and raised in Atlanta, Walters began her career in modeling before transitioning to acting. She gained early recognition on the soap opera Loving, where she met her husband, actor Linden Ashby. Her television credits include roles like Bridget Loring in Nightingales, Anne Osborne in The Big Easy, and Carol Lockwood in The Vampire Diaries.

She also had a recurring presence as Natalie Martin in Teen Wolf and appeared as Dr. Carla Tannhauser in The Flash. Her film credits feature titles such as Horse Sense (1999), Jumping Ship (2001), and Virginia Minnesota (2018).

Ad

Diane Jenkins' major arcs on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Diane Jenkins has been a part of The Young and the Restless for decades. Introduced in the 1980s, Diane’s early storyline centered around her ambition to rise as Jabot’s top model. She used her romantic involvement with Jack Abbott to climb the ladder. Their volatile affair led to heartbreak, with Jack ultimately marrying Patty Williams.

Diane's relationship with Jack remained a recurring theme, despite her marriage to Detective Andy Richards. She returned years later as an architect, entangled once again with Jack, and soon caught the eye of his rival, Victor Newman.

Ad

Diane married Victor, but the union collapsed when he left her to remarry Nikki Newman. This sparked a bitter custody battle and paternity twist when Diane used Victor’s frozen s*erm, only to discover Jack was the father of her son, Kyle.

Diane’s 2010 return brought more scandal, including brief marriages, manipulations, and ultimately her murder. It was later revealed to be staged with Deacon Sharpe’s help. Her resurrection in 2022 reignited tensions in Genoa City as she sought redemption and reconciliation with Jack and Kyle. Diane was successful in reestablishing her place, culminating in an engagement to Jack.

Ad

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on December 4, 2024, Peter Bergman (Jack) talked about Kyle's relationship with Diane. He said,

“Jack’s relationship with his mother was so formative, and such a giant part of why he was such an a*s for so long, that he has an understanding of Kyle trying to find a place for his mother abandoning him. Few people know this better than Jack — but just knowing it and understanding it is not enough. Kyle is really, really questioning where they go from here — and believe me, Jack is hell-bent on fixing that.”

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on The Young and the Restless.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More