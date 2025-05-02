What role does Susan Walters play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored 

Susan Walters portrays the character of Diane Jenkins on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. The soap is one of the longest-running television series in the history of American television. The show first aired in 1973 and has been on air for over fifty years now.

The Young and the Restless is set in the fictional city of Genoa, and it revolves around the lives of the most powerful and affluent families of the city. The character of Diane Jenkins Abbott was introduced in 1982 by actress Alex Donnelley. In 2001, Susan Walters took over the role of Jenkins from Donnelley.

Here's everything to know about Susan Walters' character Diane Jenkins on The Young and the Restless

When Susan stepped into the role of Diane Jenkins, the character was in a complicated relationship with Jack Abbott and Victor Newman. She was also in a rivalry with Phyllis Summers over their complex love triangle with John Abbott.

One of the most pivotal story arcs in Diane's life was the birth of her child, Christian / Kyle. When she found out that Victor Newman had frozen his sperm in an attempt to have Victor back, she got herself artificially inseminated.

She gave birth to a baby boy and named him Christian Victor Neman. However, to her surprise, things got shaky as she got to know that their DNA was not the same.

Later, it was revealed that the sperm used to fertilize her was not Victor's but Jack's. She renamed her son Kyle Abbott. However, Jack was involved with Phyllis, and after learning that he was the father of Kyle, he went to court to get full custody of his son, though he was unsuccessful.

Later, she found comfort in the arms of Tucker McCall and got into a brief relationship with him. She also joined Victor Newman's company, Newman Enterprises, as an architect. In a shocking turn of events, Diane was discovered dead, which led to an investigation. During the investigation, Nikki Newman came to light and admitted she had killed Diane in self-defence.

Years later, on The Young and the Restless, it was found out that Diane was not dead; she revealed that her fake death was planned with Deacon Sharpe. Upon her arrival in Genoa, she rekindled her relationship with Jack, and they got engaged.

About Susan Walters, the actress behind Diane Jenkins from The Young and the Restless

Susan Walters is an American actress born in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 28, 1963. She is best known for her portrayal of Lorna Forbes on the ABC daytime soap opera Loving (1983-1986) and Diane on The Young and the Restless.

The actress married her Loving co-star, Linden Ashby, in 1986. Linden was also a part of The Young and the Restless family for a brief period. He portrayed the character of Cameron Kirsten from 2003 to 2004. Together, they have two daughters, Grace Ashby and Savannah Ashby.

Apart from playing the character of Diane Jenkins on Young & Restless, the actress has been a part of several other projects like The Rookie, Teen Wolf, Purple Hearts, The Flash, How to Get Away with Murder, and many more. Recently, the couple celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

