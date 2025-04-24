The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas that first aired in 1973. The show is set in the fictional city of Genoa, and the storyline of the same revolves around the powerful and influential families of the city including the Abbotts, the Newmans, and others.

The stars of the show, Susan Walters and Linden Ashby, who play the characters Diane Jenkins and Cameron Kirsten, respectively, recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on April 19, 2025. The couple who rarely interact on-screen on The Young and the Restless are off-screen couple goals.

The Young and the Restless stars Susan Walters and Linden Ashby celebrate their wedding anniversary

The Young and the Restless stars, Susan Walters and Linden Ashby, recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary. The couple got married in 1986. Their love story began in 1985 on the set of Loving, and six months later, the couple decided to tie the knot and spend the rest of their lives together.

The two stars took a trip to Hawaii, where they celebrated 39 years of togetherness. Susan posted a photo on Instagram and captioned it as:

"I am so happy, grateful, and lucky to be on this ride with you. 🏄🏻‍♂️Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. ❤️ #39 #manyyearsmanywaves @linden_ashby."

Family vacation photo by Susan Walters (Image via Instagram/@swaltersashby)

The couple took the family trip with their daughter and granddaughter, Grace, and Nora. Since both of them love riding bicycles, Susan posted a photo of the three riding the vehicles and captioned the photo as:

"Family rides are the best rides 🥰 @graceaalbanese @linden_ashby #nora🤙🏼"

More about the couple

The Young and the Restless stars, Susan Walters and Linden Ashby, come from the southern part of America. Susan Walters was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 28, 1963, and Linden Ashby was born in Atlantic Beach, Florida, on May 23, 1960.

Both of them moved to New York at different times, but fate brought them together, and the two ended up meeting on the set of Loving in 1985, and got married on April 19, the following year. Together, they have two daughters, Grace Ashby and Savannah Ashby, and neither of their daughters is a part of the entertainment industry.

Linden played the role of Curtis Alden in Loving, and Susan portrayed Lorna Forbes in the same. While this was the first time the couple shared the screen, it was not the last. The show ran from 1983 to 1995 on the ABC Network.

The couple have also been together on-screen in other projects such as The Young and the Restless (as Diane Jenkins Abbott and Cameron Kirsten), Melrose Place (as Christine Denton and Dr. Brett Cooper), Teen Wolf (as Natalie Martin and Sheriff Noah Stilinski), and The War Next Door (as Lili Smith and Kennedy Smith).

The two stars returned to Genoa City for the big celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Young and the Restless. Susan, who played the character of Diane Jenkins Abbott from 2001 to 2010, returned in 2022. On the other hand, Linden, who played the character of Cameron Kirsten from 2003 to 2004, returned in 2023.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

