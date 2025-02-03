Linden Ashby, on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, played the role of Cameron Kirsten, a villain who tormented Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). He first appeared in 2003, bringing fear and chaos with his abusive and manipulative ways. Though thought to be dead for years, Cameron made a surprising return in 2023, but only in Sharon’s mind.

Ashby’s latest run concluded as Sharon finally confronted the trauma Cameron had inflicted, symbolically bidding farewell to his vision. Their complicated but interesting dynamic, along with Ashby’s chemistry with Case, left fans with mixed feelings.

Some loved the deep, psychological aspect of the story, while others hoped the show would find a way to keep the actor around. Now, rumors are swirling that Ashby could come back to Y&R in a brand-new role.

Trending

In a recent Soap Opera Digest interview published on January 29, 2025, Ashby himself fueled the rumors, joking about the possibility of a return.

“Not a lot of people get that,” he said about his recent stint, before adding with a laugh, “And now I’ll be, you know, his brother.”

While no official plans have been announced, his comment has sparked excitement among fans eager to see him back in Genoa City.

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten on The Young and the Restless

Cameron Kirsten arrived in Genoa City in 2003 as a rich and dangerous businessman with a dark past. He had a short but abusive relationship with Sharon Newman, which ended violently.

Sharon thought she had killed him in self-defense, but Cameron later returned, revealing he was alive and out for revenge. He framed Sharon for murder and tormented her family before finally being killed in 2004.

In 2023, Cameron made an unexpected return on The Young and the Restless, not in real life, but in Sharon’s mind. As she faced a severe mental health crisis, she imagined him as both a tormentor and a strange source of strength.

He influenced her actions, causing problems, but also pushed her to fight for survival. His return, even as a hallucination, showed how past trauma can still affect a person, making for a deep and emotional storyline.

Now, with Linden Ashby hinting at a possible return, fans are wondering how Y&R could bring him back. Could he have a long-lost twin? Or will he play a brand-new character?

Also Read: The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Phyllis Summers gearing up to take on the world while Billy prepares a game-changing proposal

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback