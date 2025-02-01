The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Phyllis Summers gearing up to take on the world while Billy prepares a game-changing proposal

After an action-packed week in January 2025, The Young and the Restless is ready to move towards more reflective story arcs in the week of February 3, 2025. As fans know, criminals Jordan Howard and Ian Ward threatened to destroy the Newman family and planned a long series of crimes. However, Jordan Howard was tricked by Claire, leading to her drinking poisoned tea and dying.

In the next step of action, Victor summoned Ian for his role in the recent crimes in Genoa City. The crafty criminal stole the security person's gun and shot Victor. In return, Victor lunged at him with the gun going off and a bullet hitting Ian in the stomach. While a severely bleeding Victor survived the injury, a presumably dead Ian seems to have lived.

Ian and Victor have a history of feud in the past as the latter had helped put the former in prison on the long-running CBS daily soap. Meanwhile, the plot of The Young and the Restless presents the dynamics between various families in the fictional Genoa City including the Newmans, the Abbotts, the Winters, and many more.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Daniel remains wary of Billy's plan

Billy Abbott and Phyllis Summers have worked out a great plan, as they believe. Phyllis would want her son, Daniel Romalotti, on board with the idea. Besides she wants to distract him away from the latest news related to Heather's death and Sharon's release. As such, Billy Abbott will pitch the plan.

However, Daniel may not feel as enthusiastic as Billy. Being practical, Daniel has always asked Billy to refrain from challenging the mighty Victor Newman. Billy, on the other hand, never listened to him. The current idea would seem like a veiled revenge project for Billy to provoke Victor and Adam Newman.

As such, Daniel will point out that the plan sounds too good to be true and is likely to fail. However, Phyllis Summers believes the plan could conquer the world for her and will express the same.

Nate is ready to open up to Damian on The Young and the Restless

The week of February 3, 2025, will find Nate Hastings ready to face his half-brother Damian with the truth about their relationship. As such, he will invite Damian, who in turn will think it is about his job offer. However, Nate is worried that Damian may run away after getting to know that he has a different father than the one he always knew. So, Nate must take time and plan his revelation.

Moreover, Nate plans to reunite Damian's mother, Amy Lewis, with her son. However, Amy will likely find Nate's description of Damian unfamiliar. She may suspect something wrong. Whether she meets and recognizes Damian as an impostor pretending to be her son, is as yet unclear.

The Young and the Restless: Jack Abbott enquires after Nikki's safety

The Young and the Restless preview suggests, Jack Abbott will soon learn about what transpired at the Newman Ranch. Along with other Genoa City residents, he would also hear about Jordan and Ian's evil manipulations, Jordan's death, and Ian's shooting episode. As such, Jack may get worried about Nikki and rush to the ranch to enquire about her.

While Nikki would assure a worried Jack about all ending well for her and her family, she may also fill in on some details. As they talk, Victor will likely walk in on them. Seeing Jack Abbott at his home with Nikki, Victor will be furious. While Jack would assure that his visit is in goodwill, Victor would warn to renew their feud after getting better.

For more updates on Billy's plan and Nate's move, continue watching The Young and the Restless every weekday on CBS.

