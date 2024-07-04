The Young and the Restless: What sparked Jack and Victor's feud? Explained

The show The Young and the Restless has been running since 1973 and is set up in the fictional town of Genoa City. Since its inception, the show has been revolving around the rich Abbott and Newman families. The plot of the daytime television show involves complex relationships just like the rivalry between the heads of the two families Jack Abbott and Victor Newman.

Victor Newman’s character on The Young and the Restless has been played by Eric Braeden since 1980. Jack Abbott, on the other hand, was earlier played by Terry Lester from 1980 to 1989, followed by Peter Bergman.

The long-running feud between Jack and Victor is one of the most iconic rivalries on The Young and the Restless. The fight between them started with Nikki marrying Jack, who was also the former love-interest of Victor. The feud later gained momentum from both personal and professional betrayals. Right from the time this rivalry started in the early 1990s, it has kept the viewers on the edge to know what will be the next storyline in this feud.

The Young and the Restless: How did the feud begin?

Jack and Victor’s rivalry started when Jack married Nikki who was earlier with Victor and had never moved on from him. During an argument between Victor and Nikki when she was pregnant, she fell from the staircase and lost her and Jack’s child.

This was the first cause of the existing rivalry which created hatred between both the men. After this incident, things heated up as Victor took over Jack’s family business Jabot.

Victor double-crossed Jack and fooled him with a deal to return his company and business if he leaves Nikki. Jack eventually did the same but Victor’s betrayal had already ignited the feud.

After this, Jack tried to take revenge on Victor by planning to take over the Newman Enterprises with the help of Brad Carlton but Victor managed to stop them and save his business.

Jack and Victor once also had a serious confrontation during which Victor collapsed and fell on the ground. Initially, Jack left him there to die but he returned later and saved Victor’s life.

They both have betrayed and backstabbed each other numerous times over this span of The Young and the Restless.

Recent developments in the feud

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless, aired on July 2, 2024, the tension between Jack and Victor seems to have increased, with Diane Jenkins confronting Victor about his sneaky plans against Jack.

Diane met with Michael at the Crimson Lights where he told him about the potential plan of Victor to use Kyle against his father Jack. Though Diane was first reluctant to understand the motive behind Victor doing such a thing, Michael reminded her of the grudge Victor and Jack hold for each other.

Diane was concerned that as had fired Kyle from Jabot, he might be working with Victor. Kyle is indeed working with Victor, however, Diane does not know that yet. Kyle had joined Glissade as a CEO with Audra, a new venture financed by Victor.

Diane already doubted that Victor might be using Kyle for his own benefit but as Victor insisted on staying a hidden investor in Glissade, it also rang a bell in Kyle’s mind. The latest episode saw Kyle wanting to discover the truth behind Victor’s plans that he might be making to take revenge on Jack.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on CBS on weekdays.

