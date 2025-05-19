I firmly believe Kyle’s scheme is about to ruin everything for Claire on The Young and the Restless

Having long watched The Young and the Restless, I've witnessed my fair share of bad decisions, but Kyle Abbott's latest plot might just take the cake. When he started getting back with Audra, I knew something wasn't right.

Ad

Claire has worked hard to build a life in Genoa City and to show her loyalty to Victor and the Newmans. She has been trying to be transparent, respectful, and cautious with every move she makes.

Meanwhile, Kyle is playing a dangerous game behind her back, and honestly, it's concerning. From the outside, it might look like Kyle has control over the situation, but this plan feels both reckless and self-centered.

Ad

Trending

His attempts to "trap" Audra could backfire in the worst possible way. If he is not cautious, he'll take Claire with him. However, she does not deserve that on The Young and the Restless.

Disclaimer: This article is solely based on the author's personal opinion.

Claire deserves better than this on The Young and the Restless

Claire has been forced to push through more than almost any character in recent memory. Her past with Jordan is always lingering in the back of her mind, and no matter how much she tries to distance herself from that pain, there's always someone willing to remind her of it.

Ad

Ad

Just as Victor was finally coming around, Kyle dropped this bombshell of a scheme to manipulate Audra. Claire is aware of the risks and is understandably on the edge. In the preview, she tells Kyle,

"The more I think about your plan, the more I don't like it."

That wasn't her just being protective, she was effectively urging him to think about what might go wrong.

Kyle believes he's doing this to reclaim Jabot or regain control, but it's shortsighted. Claire is struggling hard to maintain a fragile peace, and one misstep on Kyle's part could ruin all her good efforts.

Ad

If Audra discovers what Kyle is doing, and honestly, she's not naive, she can easily frame the situation to make it look like Claire seems to be in on it as well. That may might Claire back on Victor's hit list in two seconds flat on The Young and the Restless.

Kyle's obsession with control on The Young and the Restless

I understand that Kyle feels like he's lost control lately. With Summer moving on, Harrison being shuttled back and forth between houses, and now with Audra playing double agent on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

Ad

However, all of this scheming is a desperate bid to feel powerful again. Rather than working on his growth or being a true partner to Claire, he's using her trust as a shield, and that is not fair to her.

Kyle's charm has bailed him out of tight spots countless times before, but charm only takes you so far, and not when it comes to Audra. He told Claire that he's going to trap her, and I can't imagine how he thinks that will end well.

Ad

If Claire becomes entangled in the fallout, then Kyle will only have himself to blame, but she'll be punished too, and I doubt she'll forgive him easily.

It’s no coincidence that the tension is building right before Nikki’s big birthday party. With so many key players gathering, it feels like the perfect setup for something or someone to explode.

If Aristotle Dumas makes his grand debut during the celebration, it might overshadow everything, including Kyle’s scheme. However, that doesn’t mean his actions won’t have consequences.

Ad

Ad

The truth is, Kyle doesn't have a clue about what Claire is facing. He may think he's doing her a favor by keeping things to himself and keeping her in the dark, but secrets don't work; they sabotage.

Claire is right to be concerned. She knows Kyle's plan is going up in smoke, and I hope she's able to save herself before she's too far gone. If Kyle goes down this path, he might succeed in defeating Audra, but at the expense of something far greater: Claire's trust.

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More