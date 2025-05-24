The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from May 26 to 30, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, airing from May 26 to 30, 2025, is filled with drama, surprises, and emotional twists. Kyle and Claire take a bold step forward with their plan, while Amanda faces trouble, thanks to Phyllis stirring things up. Nikki’s big birthday brings unexpected truths and powerful moments that leave a lasting impact.

Over at the Newmans, Victor and Adam gear up to take on Billy, leading to serious tension. Emotional talks, new alliances, and a strange message from newcomer Aristotle Dumas will shake things up.

Last week, Kyle opened up to his mom, Diane, about his guilt and worries about being good enough for Claire. Just as he promised to do better, Audra invited him for drinks, tempting him back to his old ways. Meanwhile, Michael tried to quit working for Victor, but the powerful Newman didn't take it well, sparking a serious fight.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 26 to 30, 2025

Monday, May 26: Friends or foes?

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Amanda gets into trouble when Phyllis puts her in a tricky situation, making it hard to tell who’s really on her side. At Nikki’s birthday party, surprises come out that could change everything. Holden and Claire share a moment that hints at something more, while Billy promises Sally something, but can he really keep it?

Tuesday, May 27: Retaliation and regrets

Victor and Adam go after Billy, stirring up old fights with new problems. Lily pushes Amanda for answers, leading to a tense conversation. Lauren worries more about Michael’s decisions, especially as Victor’s control starts to affect their relationship. Loyalties are shifting, and no one knows who to trust.

Wednesday, May 28: The gift and the gamble

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor gives Nikki a special gift that brings out strong feelings during her birthday. Kyle and Claire start their risky plan, hoping it will work but knowing it might fail. Traci comes back to Genoa City, still dealing with the pain from Alan’s death and everything Martin did.

Thursday, May 29: Hard truths and harsh decisions

Ashley surprises Jack with some unexpected news, and Phyllis talks to Daniel, looking for advice. Amanda has to make a hard decision that could affect her future. Secrets start to come out in Genoa City, and people have to face the results of their past actions.

Friday, May 30: A celebration and a cipher

By the end of the week in The Young and the Restless, friends and family come together again to celebrate Nikki with lots of love and happy memories. But the fun is interrupted when Lily stands strong in a long-standing fight. At the end of the week, Aristotle Dumas sends a mysterious message to the town, leaving everyone wondering what it means and what will happen next.

The last week of May brings powerful moments and mysterious surprises to the current plotlines of the show. As old problems stir up again, and new stories start, viewers may brace themselves for a chaotic personal and professional battle.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

