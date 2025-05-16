I absolutely hate how this twist reignites old rivalries on The Young and the Restless

As a The Young and the Restless fan, I usually just go along with whatever wild plot twists the writers are dishing out. That's what soap operas do, after all. Misunderstandings, love blunders, and high drama fallout bring us back day after day. However, the latest storyline involving Nick, Sharon, and Phyllis feels repetitive.

Ad

Not only does it feel too familiar, but it feels to me like a waste of possibility. The moment that I saw the spoiler images of Sharon bumping into Nick and Phyllis at the overlook, I just couldn't help but think to myself, "Haven't we been here before, more times than we can count? "

This love triangle has cycled through the same stages for years: spark, boom, and charged waterfront détente. Just as Sharon and Phyllis appear to have moved beyond ancient grievances, one misplaced miscommunication shatters all their aspirations for peace.

Ad

Trending

More concerning is that the storyline doesn't even seem to serve a real agenda other than rekindling drama that had run its long course. Sharon has weathered the show's most dramatic emotional arcs, losing Rey, surviving Cameron, holding her family together, and running her coffee shop.

Ad

Sharon has progressed significantly, and there was hope she'd emerge with a new narrative grounded in empowerment or personal discovery, not recycled romantic tension. Reducing her to a bystander who misreads a moment between Phyllis and Nick feels like a regression in her development.

And for Phyllis, who's already on shaky emotional ground, it's discouraging to see her face additional isolation for something she didn't even initiate. She's lost her job, the daughter's moved away, and Daniel's been pulling away from her. She certainly doesn't need to lose one of the handful of people she's come to accept over time.

Ad

We’ve been here before, and that’s the problem with The Young and the Restless

This isn’t the first time the Sharon-Nick-Phyllis triangle has been revived, and that’s the core issue. We’ve seen this trio entangled in countless rounds of betrayal, reconciliation, and heartbreak over the years on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

Whether it was the aftermath of Cassie’s death, Sharon’s struggles with her mental health, or Phyllis’ endless schemes, these three have a deep history. But at some point, the moment at which history needs to become the foundation for growth, not something to be recited from memory like lines from a play.

There was genuine potential in Nick and Sharon's return from London. It could have been the beginning of something genuine, a mature reunion between two individuals. This would have aligned with their years of common history and unspoken comprehension on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

Ad

Rather, we're diverted into a situation where Nick runs over to Phyllis, with Sharon misinterpreting the situation. It makes Nick appear wishy-washy, Phyllis far too vulnerable, and Sharon insecure. All these character elements don't feel congruent with how they've developed on The Young and the Restless.

What I would have liked to see instead is a storyline where Sharon and Phyllis, both navigating complicated emotional spaces, meet each other halfway in their understanding. Rather than turning on each other, they may have supported each other in a strange but much-appreciated friendship.

Ad

Imagine the soapie strength in Sharon trusting Nick enough to seek clarity before leaping to conclusions about betrayal. Perhaps Phyllis could be brutally honest with her issues without dreading judgment. That kind of emotional awareness would be colossal.

Ad

It's not that conflict between two characters can't be something the show attempts—it's that it must be earned, not manufactured. This move feels like something that's only there to shock, as opposed to adding meaningfully to where things are already.

Maybe Amanda's return would give Phyllis some sense of comfort. However, the bigger problem is this: what does this add to the overall tapestry of The Young and the Restless?

Ad

There are so many compelling directions the show could take right now. This includes exploring Sharon’s identity beyond her romantic life, letting Phyllis rebuild herself with purpose, or even giving Nick a deeper sense of direction outside of old flames.

Revisiting familiar conflict can work if it’s handled with nuance, but when it’s done just to stir the pot, it can feel like we’re stuck in a loop. I'll still be here, because like so many fans, I love these characters.

Ad

But I hope future twists look forward and don't recycle the past. Because these characters and fans deserve to be taken elsewhere, not recycled old wounds in a new place on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More