The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope says goodbye to her “soul pup” in a heartfelt tribute

Courtney Hope, the actress who portrays Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless, is mourning the loss of her long-time companion, Miss Stevie Nicks Hope. In an emotional Instagram post, the actress shared the news of saying goodbye to the dog she had shared life with for over 16 years—whom she called her "soul pup" and shadow through life's most memorable moments.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope's tribute was not an obituary but a love letter to a friend who transformed her life. She referred to Stevie as her best friend, emotional foundation, and the one who first nourished her maternal instincts.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope's heartfelt post

To those who have followed Hope's progress, it's no secret how much Stevie was attached to her. The dog became known to friends, family, and even followers over the years, frequently appearing in Hope's social media updates. She called Stevie by many names: Steven McQueen, Bug, and Bubba.

“She got me through the hardest times of my life,” Hope wrote. “There wasn’t a room I walked into that she wasn’t behind me.”

One of the most poignant moments in Hope’s tribute was the story of Stevie’s final moments. Though struggling to breathe, Stevie stood with determination and moved around the room, pausing at each family member to meet their eyes, seemingly offering a personal goodbye. Then, with quiet dignity, she rested her head on Hope’s chest and passed peacefully.

“Barely able to breathe, she stood up energetically one last time,” Hope recalled. “She stared them in the eye, making sure they were seen and thanked, before laying her head onto my chest and taking her last breath.”

As Hope reflects on their time together, she sees Stevie as both a guide and a teacher. She wrote about the powerful lessons her pup left behind—about resilience, love, and confidence.

“She taught me that having grit, strength, and boundaries can co-exist with gentleness, unconditional love, and humble confidence.”

It’s clear that Stevie wasn’t just comforting in hard times—she helped shape the kind of person Hope has become. In saying goodbye, the actress promised Stevie she’d be okay, understanding that love also means knowing when to let go. “I was given the honor of taking care of her,” she wrote.

The Young and the Restless: Support from the Soap community

Following her post, messages of support poured in from Hope’s colleagues and friends in the industry. Jason Thompson, who plays Billy on The Young and the Restless, commented, “Ahhh. I know how much you loved Stevie.”

Susan Walters, known for her role as Diane on The Young and the Restless, added, “I’m so sorry, Courtney. It’s just the worst. But what a lucky pup to have you as their person ❤️.”

Other well-known names from the soap world—including Karla Mosley, Michele Val Jean, and Kristen Alderson—also reached out with comforting words.

Stevie Nicks Hope: A life remembered

Stevie Nicks Hope was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2009, and passed away on May 24, 2025. She left behind a legacy of love, devotion, and memories that will remain etched in Courtney’s heart forever.

Hope ended her tribute with a message of comfort and connection, believing that this goodbye isn’t the end, just a pause until they meet again.

“She left with a wink and a smile,” she wrote. “Until our next meeting.”

