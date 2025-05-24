What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (May 26, 2025)?

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on Friday, May 23, 2025, Kyle questioned his life choices, wondering if he could become a better person. Meanwhile, Jack and Diane were excited about their honeymoon. However, they seemed worried about the trouble they might face while being away from town.

On the other hand, Nikki became upset after learning from Lauren that Michael had decided to quit working for Victor. When Michael expressed his plan to resign, Victor refused to accept his resignation. Victor got furious when Michael reminded him of their past and talked about leaving quietly.

The new episode of The Young and the Restless will air on Monday, May 26, 2025. In this episode, Phyllis will be determined to get what she wants, even if it means hurting or using someone for her own benefit. The spoilers reveal that this time, it will be none other than Amanda, one of Phyllis' very good friends.

In the meantime, Billy decided to get into a war with Victor. Billy is expected to promise Sally that he has everything under control, but Sally will remain skeptical.

Spoiler Alert: What to expect from the May 26, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless?

Phyllis plans her next move when Amanda returns to town

The spoilers for the May 26, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless reveal that Phyllis will be stunned when Aristotle Dumas refuses to accept her direct phone call. Her mind will not be at peace, as she urgently needs to talk to Dumas.

Later, Phyllis will get excited after finding out that her close friend, Amanda, is back in Genoa City as a legal representative of Dumas. Since Amanda is one of the few friends she has, Phyllis will wonder whether Amanda can do her bidding.

Although this seems impossible because Amanda returns to town as Aristotle's representative, Phyllis will attempt to use her friendship with Amanda to selfishly get what she wants.

Billy's war with Victor affects Sally's life

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Billy will make a decision to get into a war with Victor. Although he will assure Sally he has everything under control, she will remain skeptical. The spoilers hint at the fact that Billy's war with Victor will impact Sally, making her life difficult.

It is expected that Billy will tell Sally that he has everything under control, promising that her life will not get any more troublesome because she is with him. However, the spoilers suggest that things are about to take a wild turn, creating the stage for upcoming tensions between Billy and Sally.

Audra and Kyle's night out shakes things up in Genoa City

Audra Charles and Kyle Abbott will head out on a date, but the two will end up clashing with each other. Diane had previously suggested against it, but Kyle had made up his mind to meet his ex.

He is expected to be intrigued by the information Audra is providing, and he will express his ambitions of wanting to beat Audra at her own game. Although Audra will be seen having a meeting with Victor Newman, she is still way ahead in the game.

Kyle will end up thinking that he is playing in the big leagues, but he is simply playing pretend. As he struggles to handle the situation, it will be disclosed that Kyle is still in Jabot because of his last name.

Later, Kyle and Audra will head to the GCAC jazz lounge and talk about the cosmetic company shop. However, Kyle is expected to remain reluctant about whatever Audra pitches to him. The show's preview clip teased that Kyle seems extremely doubtful about a proposal Audra presents that she states will be mutually beneficial.

With tensions escalating between Audra and Kyle, fans are eager to find out whether Kyle is playing Audra.

Holden contemplates sharing a secret about Audra

Later, in The Young and the Restless, the spoilers tease that Holden knows something about Audra that nobody else knows. Audra knows it, of course, but she does not have the slightest clue that Holden is aware of it too.

Although the spoilers do not illuminate what exactly Holden knows about Audra, it is expected that Holden will feel compelled to share what he knows about Audra with Claire. With Holden conveying a secret about Audra to Claire, the plot dynamics are about to get further complicated.

Also Read: What role did William Gray Espy play in The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

